‘Thug Nasty’ leaves mark in state

Bryce Mitchell acknowledges the irony of it all.

A mixed martial arts fighter, the 27-year-old willingly sacrifices his body -- even putting his existence at risk -- whenever he steps into the octagon. Yet, Mitchell wants nothing more than to make sure others can live.

Just minutes after winning his UFC 272 bout two weeks ago, the man better known as "Thug Nasty" announced that he was donating half of his winnings, $45,000, to Arkansas children with medical conditions "who have no hope."

"There's a little bit of humor in it," Mitchell told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "Even though our health might be on the decline after the fight, that's not the only outcome that's going to happen. There will be children healed because of the fight."

Shortly after the surprise donation, Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White announced that he'd match Mitchell's $45,000 out of his own pocket.

And while Mitchell's benevolence will be directed toward his soon-to-be-launched foundation, Fight Hard Kids, the Cabot native said White's gift will shortly be in the hands of ARCare, a healthcare provider with more than 60 locations across the Natural State.

Giving life -- through fighting -- is what Mitchell sees as his purpose.

"If we could prolong somebody's life that has a terminal illness ... that's just something to heal people," Mitchell said. "Really, I want to focus on children because they're the ultimate seeds.

"I have very little money to give, I really do. But I'll give as much as I can. And God's going to allow me to keep giving more each fight. I know that."

The mention of seeds is intentional. Mitchell, who lives and trains on his farm in Searcy, is adamant about self-sufficiency despite his status as a world-class fighter and a 15-1 professional record.

He takes after his Mimi, his maternal grandmother, Margie Watts, growing everything from okra to carrots to squash mere feet from his trailer.

In many ways, Mitchell is living the life he'd have without the UFC -- a career that he's been told many times he couldn't have, simply because of where he's from.

A wrestler at Cabot High School, Mitchell placed twice at state championships before attending Harding University in Searcy. He began his amateur fighting career during those years, training at two different locations before opting to fly solo.

Mitchell won his first bout June 2, 2013, with an opening-round submission in Southaven, Miss. After a loss that November, he ripped off four more wins before turning professional at the start of 2015, then won 10 more.

Although Mitchell lost in the semifinals of UFC's reality show competition in February 2018, it was enough to earn him a contract with the premier mixed martial arts organization.

Ever since, Mitchell has gone unbeaten, winning four of six fights by unanimous decision. After beating Brazilian Edson Barboza at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on March 5, Mitchell ranks ninth among UFC featherweights (145 pounds).

"It's been a pretty popular theme [throughout MMA] that you can't be no good from Arkansas," Mitchell said. "So that makes me even more pissed off. When you hear words like that, they don't just go away."

Mitchell often calls out his home state after fights. It's an identity he's never tried to run from.

"A fight is hard work, but I do enjoy it so it doesn't feel like work," he said. "I would absolutely do it for free. I'm glad that they pay us, though ... [because] not only have I made a career out of it, I've gotten to the point where I'm able to give back to the community."

Mitchell is in the process of acquiring an existing charity to speed up the process, and he's pledged to do more than just raise money for ill children in need of financial assistance.

He wants to visit them in the hospital, posing and raising a fist together. It's how he believes he can pass on his fighting spirit to those who so desperately need it.

But Mitchell wants to do even more for Arkansas.

He's been by Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock many times, envisioning an octagon in the middle of its 18,000 seats.

Mitchell believes it won't be long -- perhaps as soon as his next fight -- until he's able to bring the UFC to his backyard.

"It's gonna happen," Mitchell said confidently. "And once it happens once, it's going to happen again and again and again. I'm going to show you that it can be done."