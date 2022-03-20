Time, TV set for Arkansas' Sweet 16 game vs. Gonzaga

FAYETTEVILLE — The tipoff time has been set for Arkansas’ game against Gonzaga in the West Region semifinals.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs are scheduled to begin at 6:09 p.m. Central on Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco. The game will be televised by CBS and called by the network’s A-team of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.

Gonzaga (28-3) is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and advanced with wins over Georgia State and Memphis in Portland, Ore.

Arkansas (27-8) is the No. 4 seed and advanced with wins over Vermont and New Mexico State in Buffalo, N.Y.

The West Region is the only in which the top four seeds advanced past the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas and Gonzaga will be joined in San Francisco by No. 2 seed Duke and No. 3 seed Texas Tech.

The Blue Devils and Red Raiders will play following the game between the Razorbacks and Bulldogs.

Duke (30-6) advanced to the Sweet 16 with an 85-76 victory over Michigan State on Sunday. Texas Tech (27-9) defeated Notre Dame 59-53 in the second round Sunday.

Arkansas and Gonzaga will play for the first time since the 2013 Maui Invitational. The Razorbacks defeated Texas Tech 68-66 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, and Arkansas has not played Duke since the 1994 NCAA Championship Game when the Razorbacks defeated the Blue Devils 76-72.

West Region and South Region games will be played Thursday. The South Region game between Michigan and Villanova in San Antonio will tip off 20 minutes after the start of the Arkansas-Gonzaga game and will be televised on TBS.