Transfer’s resurgence gives Jayhawks a lift

FORT WORTH -- Remy Martin hadn't led Kansas in scoring all season coming into the NCAA Tournament.

The fifth-year senior transfer from Arizona State is 2 for 2 on the big stage.

Martin scored 20 points, Ochai Agbaji put the Jayhawks ahead for good with his first basket early in the second half, and Kansas held off Creighton 79-72 on Saturday to advance to the Sweet 16.

A sore knee had Martin in and out of the lineup before he missed almost a month during Big 12 play. His first two double-figure games since December came in the Big 12 Tournament, helping the Jayhawks (30-6) win that title.

Now he's led them to their 32nd Sweet 16, where they will play Providence.

"With the guys and my family, the group, they're a pretty tight-knit group," Martin said. "They keep my confidence going. They keep my mental going. I always felt like I had something in me, but there's nothing to it. I just keep it simple."

The short-handed Bluejays (23-12) stayed close with an uncharacteristically hot showing from three-point range. One of the worst teams in the country from beyond the arc, ninth-seeded Creighton went 12 of 28. Arthur Kaluma was 4 of 10 and scored 24 points.

The biggest three-pointer came from freshman Trey Alexander, who swished an off-balance heave from well behind the line as the shot clock was about to expire for a 73-70 deficit with 2:25 to go. Keyshawn Feazell's bucket soon after got Creighton within one.

The Bluejays had a chance to go ahead in the final minute, but Alexander's errant pass went off Alex O'Connell's hands. Agbaji scooped up the loose ball and took for a breakaway dunk, the last of his 13 second-half points.

Agbaji finished with 15 points, Christian Braun added 13 with a big three-pointer late in the second half and Jalen Wilson had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Creighton, which reached the Sweet 16 last year, used just six players after losing 7-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner to a knee injury late in overtime of a 72-69 win over San Diego State on Thursday.

Point guard Ryan Nembhard, the Big East freshman of the year, was lost to wrist surgery late in the season, forcing the Bluejays to lean more on Alexander.

"Just to be resilient to come back and keep getting up every time you get knocked down, it's just a silly little game, but I think it teaches you a lot about life in that regard," senior Ryan Hawkins said. "I think this group's got a lot of fire in them. I couldn't be prouder of how we finished the season out."

Hawkins drained a three-pointer from well behind the arc 13 seconds into the game for Creighton and finished 3 of 6 from distance with 14 points. O'Connell was 3 of 8 and scored 16. Alexander finished with 14 points.

Martin, the 6-foot guard who scored 15 points in a blowout of Texas Southern in the opening round, had 16 in the first half off the bench. The Bluejays gave him room to shoot, and he went 2 of 4 from 3 and 6 of 9 overall before the break.

"You've got to have guys take some marginal shots and make them," Coach Bill Self said. "And Remy obviously took good shots, but you don't expect a guy ... you don't expect point guards to do that. But that kept us in the game. We're a different team with him."

PROVIDENCE 79,

RICHMOND 51

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Noah Horchler scored 16 points and Providence had its best three-point shooting performance of the season, routing 12th-seeded Richmond to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years.

The fourth-seeded Friars (27-5) will face Kansas, the top seed in the Midwest Region, in Chicago next week.

Providence has made living this season on winning the close ones, 16 in all by single digits. The Friars talked this week about being well aware of their skeptics and motivated by being called the luckiest team in America.

The Big East regular-season champions looked like a juggernaut against Richmond.

Providence controlled the game from the start and went up 21 on the Spiders (24-13) less than two minutes into the second half when Horchler swished a three-pointer from the corner. The Friars shot 52% from the floor, and a season-best 54.5% on three-pointers. They came in shooting 34.3% from long range.

The Friars are past the first weekend of the tournament for the first time in six tries under 11th-year coach and Providence native Ed Cooley.

Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) defends as Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) works to the basket in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) celebrates sinking a 3-point basket in front of Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma (24) during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24), Rati Andronikashvili (21) and Ryan Hawkins (44) walk up court past Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) after a foul was charged to Hawkins in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. defends as Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) attempts a shot in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) makes a pass after scrambling on the floor for a loose ball against Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma, right, in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Kansas head coach Bill Self instructs his team in the first half of a second-round game against Creighton in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

