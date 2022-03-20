Two competing in Republican primary for River Valley state senate seat

Justin Boyd

Age: 46.

Residency: Fort Smith. Lived in State Senate District 27 since 2012.

Occupation: Pharmacist-in-charge and co-owner of Coleman Pharmacy of Alma.

Education: Master of business administration, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; doctor of pharmacy, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences; associate’s degree, Westark Community College (now University of Arkansas-Fort Smith).

Political Experience: State representative, District 77, since 2015; appointed to the Arkansas Board of Pharmacy, 2009, resigned 2014.

FORT SMITH -- A state representative and a newcomer to elected office are competing for the Republican nomination for a newly created state Senate seat in the River Valley.

State Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, and Kelly Procter Pierce are vying for the Arkansas Senate District 27 position in the Republican primary election May 24.

District 27 includes most of Fort Smith west of Massard Road, according to a map on the Arkansas Board of Apportionment website. Parts of Fort Smith northeast of the intersection of Massard Road and Zero Street, as well as southeast of the intersection of Massard Road and Horan Drive, belong in the adjacent Senate District 26. District 27 also includes the Chaffee Crossing area in Fort Smith and Barling, along with land near Chaffee Crossing.

Boyd is in his fourth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He said he believes his experience in successfully balancing his responsibilities in the Legislature and keeping in touch with his constituents makes him the best candidate for the position he's pursuing now. He also pointed to his "strong educational background" with its emphasis in health care and business.

Boyd said he believes infrastructure, education and health care choice are important issues to constituents of Senate District 27. Another important issue is ensuring the overall tax burden in the state allows for sufficient investment into necessary services while also allowing Arkansas to compete with surrounding states in attracting residents and businesses.

Boyd said the Legislature has made progress in these fields since he took office in 2015, which he seeks to help continue if elected state senator. An example he cited can be seen in the income tax cuts the Legislature enacted in its Dec. 7-9 special session, which became effective in January. This included a reduction in the top individual income rate from 5.9% to 5.5%, which, under certain conditions, would gradually decline to 4.9% on Jan. 1, 2025.

Pierce is a Fort Smith-based attorney and certified mediator. She said she would adhere more closely to the Republican Party platform than her opponent and would be more accessible to the people she would represent because her business is in Fort Smith and Boyd's is in Alma.

Pierce said she learned after research, including into Boyd's voting record, although Republican representatives in the Legislature were voting consistently along the party line on "most social issues," they weren't doing so on issues such as lower taxes and less government.

Pierce cited the Legislature and Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorizing a $6.02 billion state general revenue budget for the fiscal 2023 earlier this month as an example of this, as well as an existing state surplus the Department of Finance and Administration conservatively estimated will be about $500 million at the end of the fiscal 2022, according to Hutchinson in February.

Pierce said ensuring voter integrity and protecting both the "sanctity of life" and constitutional rights, such as the right to bear arms, are important issues to her. She also said Fort Smith residents need help in keeping their small businesses running, arguing in favor of lower taxes in the state, smaller government and less regulations.

District 27 is home to the Ebbing Air National Guard Base. The Air Force selected Ebbing last year as its preferred location for a permanent pilot training center for Singapore and other countries participating in the Foreign Military Sales program.

Boyd said he would continue to listen and see what's important to the airmen and women who are due to relocate to District 27 as part of the mission to find out how the Legislature can continue supporting the military. He would also work to support other economic development initiatives in the private sector in a similar way, he said.

Pierce said crafting laws promoting less regulations, lower taxes and smaller government will lead to the creation of a more business-friendly environment that will help facilitate more economic development initiatives in District 27 such as the Ebbing mission.

Early voting for the Republican primary election starts May 9, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State website. The winner will have to face Democratic candidate Rebecca Ward in the Nov. 8 general election.

Arkansas state senators have a yearly salary of $44,356.86.

