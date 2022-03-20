ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Walton Arts Center to host ‘My Fair Lady’

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Broadway series

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” will be onstage Aug. 9-14 at Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center to open the center’s 2022-23 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series.

The rest of the lineup:

◼️ Sept. 20-25: “Pretty Woman: The Musical” (music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton based on the 1990 movie)

◼️ Nov. 8-13: Kander & Ebb’s “Chicago”

◼️ Jan. 17-22: “Tootsie” (music and lyrics by David Yazbek, book by Robert Horn)

◼️ Feb. 9-19: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (“jukebox” musical, book by John Logan, based on Baz Luhrman’s film)

◼️ May 23-28, 2023: “Hadestown” (music, lyrics and book by Anais Mitchell)

Six-show subscription packages are $312-$542. Subscribers will also get first access for the 2023-24 Northwest Arkansas debut of Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Call (479) 571-2785 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

TheatreSquared season

An “out of this world” premiere — “It Came From Outer Space,” adapted from the ’50s sci-fi film by Joe Kinoisian and Kellen Blair — opens the 2022-23 season for Fayetteville theater company TheatreSquared, Aug. 24-Sept. 18 at the theater, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. The show is a co-production with the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

The rest of the lineup:

◼️ Oct. 12-Nov. 6: “Detroit ’67” by Dominique Morisseau. A mysterious woman finds her way into the lives of siblings making ends meet by turning their basement into an after-hours joint in 1967 Detroit.

◼️ Nov. 9-Dec. 18: “Stones in His Pockets” by Marie Jones. Chaos ensues when a famous actress takes a shine to one of two men hired as extras in an epic American movie filming in rural Ireland, with two actors portraying more than a dozen roles.

◼️ Dec. 1-24: “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Amy Herzberg and Robert Ford from the novel by Charles Dickens (in the West Theatre)

◼️ Jan. 25-Feb. 19: “Poor Yella Rednecks” by Arkansas native Qui Nguyen, a sequel to Nguyen’s “Vietgone”; a co-production with Chicago’s Victory Gardens Theatre.

◼️ March 1-April 9, 2023: “Sanctuary City” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok. Two teenagers struggle “with two kinds of un-reciprocated love: the kind they feel for each other and the kind they feel for their country.”

◼️ April 19-May 14, 2023: “Chicken & Biscuits” by Douglas Lyons. Rival sisters are trying to bury their father — without killing each other first.

◼️ June 7-July 2, 2023: “Violet” by Brian Crawley and Jeanine Tesori, in which a young woman hops onto a Greyhound bus traveling across Arkansas toward a miracle in Tulsa.

◼️ June, dates to be announced: the 2023 Arkansas New Play Festival over two weekends at TheatreSquared and The Momentary in Bentonville.

Season packages are $105-$385. Single tickets, $18-$54, go on sale July 1. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org/subscribe.

Rogers auditions

Arkansas Public Theatre will hold auditions for “The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson, 7 p.m. March 28 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Doors open at 6:30. Auditions will consist of readings from the script. An audition packet, including audition times, scenes, character descriptions and rehearsal schedule, is available for download at arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering. Callbacks, if needed, will take place March 29. Production dates are May 6-7 and 12-15.