Wartime speech

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, may have been speaking to the American Congress, but his audience was much bigger. He looked at the camera, which was fed to Congress, but he talked to the White House, to the American people, to the Western world.

He all but asked the United States to go to war with Russia. And that we cannot do. Charles de Gaulle once said that nations do not have friends, only interests. And it is in the interest of the United States to help Ukraine. It's in the interest of the United States to arm Ukraine. It's in the interest of the United States to save Ukraine. It's in the interest of the United States to punish Russia economically, militarily and positionally when it comes to the global order. Which is why the thousands of armaments being sent to Ukraine this very day.

But if the president of Ukraine asks for war between nuclear powers, that is in nobody's interest: not Ukraine, not the United States, not the world.

President Zelenskyy's virtual speech before Congress touched on American freedoms, Mount Rushmore, and Pearl Harbor. Not to mention Sept, 11, 2001. He even used the phrase "I have a dream." Doubtless, those Americans who heard the speech were touched.

The man is at war--he wore an Army green T-shirt and stubble for his address--and he showed it.

The nut graph of his speech might have been:

"Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people. Russian troops have already fired nearly 1,000 missiles at Ukraine, countless bombs. They use drones to kill us with precision. This is a terror that Europe has not seen for 80 years, and we are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world.

"Is this a lot to ask for to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people? Is this too much to ask--humanitarian no-fly zone, something that Ukraine, that Russia would not be able to terrorize our free cities?"

Answer: That is something we cannot do. Because that would most assuredly mean war. The American press, the Western press, even the Eastern press, have explained it before: Creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine would mean American or NATO pilots enforcing the zone. And shooting at Russian pilots. And to help make the skies safe for our own pilots, it would mean taking out anti-aircraft units in Russia.

Americans or NATO pilots shooting into Russia . . . . Russians firing back into the skies of Ukraine, and maybe their own skies . . . . Knocking U.S. pilots to the ground . . . . This all adds up to war.

The president continued, as if he knew the answer already to the no-fly request:

"If this is too much to ask, we offer an alternative. You know what kind of defense systems we need, S-300 and other systems. You know how much depends on the battlefield on the ability to use aircraft, powerful, strong air--aviation to protect our people, our freedom, our land, aircraft that can help Ukraine, help Europe."

S-300 missile are often referred to as SAM missiles--surface to air. There are many such systems, not just S-300s.

"Ladies and gentlemen, friends," President Zelenskyy continued, "Ukraine is grateful to the United States for its overwhelming support, for everything that U.S. government and your people have done for us, for weapons and ammunition, for training, for finances, for leadership in the free world, which helps us to pressure the aggressor economically.

"I am grateful to President Biden for his personal involvement, for his sincere commitment to the defense of Ukraine and democracy all over the world. I am grateful to you for the resolution which recognizes all those who commit crimes against Ukraine, against the Ukrainian people as war criminals. However, now it is true in the darkest time for our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more.

"New packages of sanctions are needed constantly, every week until the Russian military machine stops. Restrictions are needed for everyone on whom this unjust regime is based. We propose that the United States sanctions all politicians in the Russian Federation who remain in their offices and do not cut ties with those who are responsible for the aggression against Ukraine, from state Duma's members to the last official who has lack of moral to break this state terror. All American companies must leave Russia from their market--leave their market immediately, because it is flooded with our blood.

"Ladies and gentlemen, members of Congress, please take the lead. If you have companies in your districts who finance the Russian military machine leaving business in Russia, you should put pressure. I'm asking to make sure that the Russians do not receive a single penny that they use to destroy people in Ukraine, the destruction of our country, the destruction of Europe. All American ports should be closed for Russian goods.

"Peace is more important than income, and we have to defend this principle in the whole world."

Mr. Zelenskyy, President Zelenskyy, Friend Zelenskyy, now that is something we can do.