Where are our fearless leaders?

I don't know what else could possibly be written about what's happening in Ukraine. Contrary to advice received from wise friends who have stopped watching the news because it exacerbates anxiety and depression to debilitating levels, I remain completely obsessed.

Like I shared on Facebook in a recent meme, my morning routine, which used to be 1. Coffee, 2. Wordle, 3. Perform roles of wife, mother, pet owner, and teacher, which include but are not limited to: make breakfast, clean the kitchen, iron Stone's shirt, fix Stella's hair, let dogs in and out, assist Adelaide with bottle-feeding a calf, find someone's jersey for a game, fill water bottles, search for someone's shoes, look over notes for classes, make myself presentable, and get out the door on time, now consists of 1. Coffee, 2. Check on Zelenskyy, 3. Fall down a Ukrainian news rabbit hole.

I simply cannot bring myself to look away.

I've started a column, by request, on raising girls in this beauty-obsessed culture. I've tried to write about an accident involving my dog. I've worked on still another about stories and how we all have more than one. But I can't think about anything else long enough to meet my deadline.

So here, at the eleventh hour, I'm surrendering to the one thing my brain keeps coming back to: Zelenskyy. The Braveheart of Ukraine, who makes me want to paint my face blue and yellow and go fight evil Russians.

My son is crazy about him too. We send each other little treasures we find online of his pre-presidential comedy routines, his winning performance on Ukraine's "Dancing with the Stars." And quotes like these:

The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.

When you attack us, you will see our faces. Not our backs, but our faces.

Biden: You are the leader of this great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

He's real. He's brave. He's humble. And he loves his country, his people. He believes in Ukraine. Believes freedom is worth fighting for. Harper asked me a question the other day that has stuck with me: "Mom, where is our Zelenskyy?"

I wish I knew.

Because of my news fixation, I've watched more prime-time television than usual, which means I've seen the latest political ads. The irony, when one juxtaposes those with Zelenskyy's predicament, would be hard to overstate.

There's Boozman, making sure we all know he has Trump's endorsement, just like Vladimir Putin. Who exactly are we when this holds our appeal? Then along comes his opponent, Jake Bequette, an all-American by many standards. He doesn't have Trump's endorsement, but that doesn't stop him from trying to be just like him. He makes this clear in his ad.

In fact, his whole strategy seems to be out-Trumping his opponent, which, judging from Boozman's voting record, would be virtually impossible to do.

The other ad is for governor of Arkansas. Sarah speaks to us from a glittering home that looks ordered from the pages of Pottery Barn. She demonstrates her ability to say "no" to Biden and the radical left by saying it to her adorable children, who are making mischief of one kind or another.

This one particularly grieves me, because I want to see the best in her. I have tried to be her friend. I don't like the radical left either. But the solution to that is not to join the radical right. I believe the radical left and right are equally dangerous, and keep hoping to see candidates elected from the middle, where wisdom lies. There are glimpses of that in Sarah. But she seems either to think she has to appear far right wing to win Arkansas, or really be that way. Or both.

The worst part of the commercial is at the end, when her daughter tells on her brothers for watching CNN. Sarah walks over to the TV, takes the remote, and turns it off. "Absolutely not," she says, notably without the malice often shown her by some news media. And I get it. Many distrust CNN. With those who believe it is a tool of the devil Sarah gains points. I'm not a fan of any cable news, but for me the mentality here, however lightheartedly presented, is disturbing.

I think a tool of the devil is censorship. And unless something is traumatizing or completely age-inappropriate, I think our kids need to see it, hear it, and learn how to process it. I have confidence in my kids to be able to discern right from wrong, truth from lies, good from evil. Not because I've covered their eyes and ears to keep the world out. But because I've introduced them to all kinds of viewpoints and been there to help them think critically about each one.

They have strong hearts and great minds. They each have their own personal relationship with God--faith is not something we copy and paste. And I can think of one instance at least when a most teachable moment came from their exposure to something I might have prevented had I known it was coming.

We all were sitting around the living room one day after school. The news was on--I remember that--but no one paid much attention. It had to be one of the regular networks because we don't have DirectTV or cable, just an antenna and Internet streaming. Something got our attention, some alert about breaking news. The main thing I remember is that the story of the "Access Hollywood" tape suddenly barged into my living room.

It was October 2016, so that means Grace was 16, Harper 14, Adelaide 9, and Stella 4. And there was Donald Trump, candidate for president of the United States of America, in a published exchange of "locker-room" banter with "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush, bragging about grabbing women by their private parts.

I will never forget that moment. Until then I wasn't sure how I would vote. After all, as Harper recently noted, we don't seem to be able to come up with a Zelenskyy in America--at least not often. But as I picked up my jaw off the floor and gazed around the room into each of my children's faces, I knew I could not vote for this.

The younger ones didn't know what the word Donald Trump used in the exchange meant, what it was he swaggered about doing.So that was where the conversation started. Turns out not much other explanation was needed. Kids see simple truths. They don't care for a lot of commentary; bald facts are enough. And they heard those for themselves at the same time I did. Their responses? Eww. Nasty. Gross. What a weirdo. Shock, sadness, disgust.

They had similar responses to the Capitol riots. And now they are forming their own judgments about the war in Ukraine: dead babies and mothers. Grandmas and grandpas trying to run from tanks. Little kids crying in the streets. Boys Harper's age in skateboarding kneepads, holding rifles. The brave leader visiting hospitals, eating with troops, using his talent with words and witness to inspire a nation, and challenge the world to come into our better selves.

Walter Cronkite once said, "Journalism is what we need to make democracy work." Arkansas' own brilliant Brent Renaud was shot down by Putin's forces. Like him, thousands of other fearless journalists around the world--including in our country--put their lives on the line to provide nutrition for democracy. They don't always get it right. And we need to seek a variety of sources to find facts and keep a balance.

But we are not Russia. We don't censor. And we teach our kids to think critically about all kinds of information so they won't be duped by politicians or anyone else.

Where are our Zelenskyys? They will be our leaders when Arkansans--and Americans--won't tolerate anything less.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.