While aiding ill partner, American dies in Ukraine





Katya Hill tried to talk her brother out of it. She urged Jimmy Hill to postpone his trip to Ukraine as she saw reports of Russian tanks lining up at the border. But he needed to help his longtime partner, who has been suffering from progressive multiple sclerosis.

"He said, 'I don't know what I would do if I lost her; I have to try to do everything I can to try to stop the progression of MS,'" Katya Hill said. "My brother sacrificed his life for her."

James "Jimmy" Hill, 68, was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv that was reported Thursday, as his partner, Irina Teslenko, received treatment at a local hospital. His family says she and her mother are trying to leave the city, but because of her condition they would need an ambulance to help. It was unclear when or if that could happen.

In an interview from Pittsburgh on Saturday, Katya Hill called her brother's relationship with Irina a "beautiful love story, but unfortunately it has a tragic ending."

Katya Hill said Teslenko's illness had progressed to the point that she had lost the ability to walk and much of the use of her hands. She said her brother -- a native of Eveleth, Minn., who was living in Driggs, Idaho -- had spent months trying to secure treatments to stop the progression of the disease and had finally arranged for treatment in February.

Katya Hill said her brother thought the world wouldn't let the invasion happen.

She said the two met while her brother, who taught social work and forensic psychology at universities in various countries, was teaching a class in Ukraine.

Katya Hill said that in the past few weeks, as the bombings grew more frequent and resources more scarce, her brother had been daydreaming of ways to get Ukrainian families to the U.S. to set up a "little Ukraine" at his Airbnb properties he owned in Idaho and Montana. She said her brother loved Ukraine and that even on the day he was killed, friends had helped her piece together that he had decided to stay to be with Teslenko and her mother at the hospital.

It was initially reported that Jimmy Hill was gunned down while waiting in a breadline, but Katya Hill said the family had received new details Saturday through their senators and from Jimmy's friends in Ukraine.

She said Jimmy and a friend who lives near the hospital had gone to an area where they had heard buses were waiting to evacuate people who wanted to leave the city via a safe corridor. There were more than 1,000 people already waiting in line, and Jimmy told the friend that he was going to return to the hospital. The friend told Katya Hill that Russian shelling began as he was leaving, and the blast that killed her brother had caused the friend to lose hearing in one of her ears.

Katya Hill said her family is still waiting to hear directly from the U.S. State Department to get details of his body's whereabouts.

Chernihiv police and the State Department confirmed the death of an American but did not identify him. The Associated Press reached out to the State Department to confirm details of Jimmy Hill's death but had not received information as of early Saturday.

In posts on Facebook in the weeks before his death, Hill described "indiscriminate bombing" in a city under siege. Katya Hill said he had described increasing hardships in a Facebook Messenger group, starting each day by saying he was still alive.

Katya Hill said he would go out to wait in line for food and supplies and take back whatever he could for the hospital staff.

Most patients at the hospital had moved to the basement bomb shelter, but Teslenko and her mother remained in the upper levels because of the cold and so she could continue the treatment.

Katya Hill said Teslenko's mother had been told about Jimmy's death but had not wanted to tell her daughter. She said they had hoped for help to evacuate back to their home village southeast of Kyiv, where Teslenko's father was waiting, but it was unclear whether they could get an ambulance to take them or find a safe route for the trip.

Information for this article was contributed by Derek Karikari of The Associated Press.





Irina Teslenko rests in bed after the start of bombing in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (AP/Family of Jimmy Hill)





