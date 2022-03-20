Wiggins throws 6 scoreless, leads Hogs to sweep of Kentucky

FAYETTEVILLE — Jaxon Wiggins pitched six scoreless innings and led fourth-ranked Arkansas to a 3-1 victory over Kentucky on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks (16-3, 3-0 SEC) swept the three-game series against the Wildcats. Arkansas has won 11 consecutive games.

Wiggins faced a base runner in every inning, but stranded eight Wildcats. Kentucky had at least one base runner stranded in every inning.

Wiggins allowed 4 hits, walked 4 and struck out 8. He earned his third victory in five starts.

He pitched with the lead for half of his outing. Braydon Webb’s two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning followed a leadoff single by Jalen Battles. The 442-foot blast to left-center field was clocked at 111 mph off the bat and was Webb’s third home run in five games.

The Razorbacks manufactured their final run in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead. Robert Moore walked, stole second base, advanced to third on a throwing error by Kentucky catcher Andre Rubalcaba and scored on Battles’ RBI bunt single.

The run was initially unearned, but became earned when the inning was reconstructed. It was the first run allowed this season by Kentucky reliever Darren Williams.

Williams pitched 3 1/3 innings to stabilize things after starter Tyler Bosma ran into trouble in the third. The Razorbacks put four on base in the inning, but stranded runners at the corners when Chris Lanzilli grounded out in the first at-bat against Williams.

Lanzilli’s 12-game hit streak came to an end, as did an 11-game hit streak by Arkansas first baseman Peyton Stovall. Both players walked once Sunday.

Arkansas stranded the bases loaded in the seventh inning when Zack Gregory led off with a single and Michael Turner and Lanzilli walked with two outs. Moore popped up to pitcher Sean Harney to end the inning.

The Razorbacks stranded eight base runners. Kentucky stranded 11, including Chase Estep at second base to end the game.

Arkansas closer Brady Tygart got Jacob Plastiak to fly out to end the game. Tygart, a freshman right hander, pitched two scoreless innings.

Kentucky (14-7, 0-3) scored its only run in the seventh inning when Ryan Ritter homered against Evan Taylor with one out. It was the first hit allowed this year by Taylor.

The Wildcats out-hit the Razorbacks 7-6. Kentucky committed three errors for the second time in the series.







