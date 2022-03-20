Williams hits glass for record

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Jaylin Williams set a University of Arkansas NCAA Tournament record for rebounds and JD Notae matched the Razorbacks' NCAA Tournament record for steals on Saturday night against New Mexico State.

Williams, a 6-10 sophomore from Fort Smith, had 15 rebounds in Arkansas' 53-48 victory over the Aggies at KeyBank Center. He surpassed the previous record of 14 rebounds in an NCAA Tournament game, which most recently was tied by Justin Smith last season against Oral Roberts.

"I just came into the game knowing I had to rebound," Williams said. "That's one of the things. They're a great rebounding team. I came into the game thinking 'rebound.' "

Notae, a senior All-American guard, had eight steals to match another guard for the Razorbacks, Alvin Robertson, who had eight in NCAA Tournament games against Purdue in 1983 and Virginia in 1984.

Williams finished one rebound shy of his career high 16 against Tennessee this season.

Notae's eight steals were a career high. His high had been seven against Mercer in this season's opener.

NOT HALF BAD

New Mexico State's 17 points in the first half wasn't a season-low by an Arkansas opponent.

That distinction goes to Missouri, which the Razorbacks led 49-15 at halftime en route to an 87-43 victory in Walton Arena Jan. 12 in Arkansas' first SEC victory of the season.

But New Mexico State did score the fewest first-half points by an opponent in Arkansas' 80 NCAA Tournament games.

The previous low by an NCAA Tournament was Wyoming's 18 on March 21, 1941 when the Razorbacks beat the Cowboys 52-40 in Kansas City, Mo.

That was Arkansas' first NCAA Tournament game.

S-E-C

Arkansas' victory gave the SEC a 4-4 record in NCAA Tournament games, including 2-0 for the Razorbacks.

Tennessee went 1-1 with a 76-68 loss to Michigan on Saturday night.

Auburn is 1-0 going into its second-round game against Miami today.

Alabama, Kentucky and LSU all suffered first-round upsets.

NOT QUITE AS CLEAN

Arkansas had six turnovers in the first half against New Mexico State after having just five for the whole game in its 75-71 victory over Vermont on Thursday night to set the Razorbacks' record for fewest in an NCAA Tournament game.

The Razorbacks finished with 12 turnovers Saturday night. The Aggies had 19 turnovers.

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS

Arkansas improved to 34-7 all-time in NCAA Tournament games when it is the higher-seeded team, according to Hogstats.com.

The Razorbacks, seeded No. 4 in the West Region, beat No. 13 Vermont and No. 12 New Mexico State in Buffalo.

SWEET 16 AGAIN

Arkansas advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 13th time and second consecutive season.

In addition to this year and 2021, the Razorbacks also made the Sweet 16 in 1958, 1978, 1979, 1981, 1983, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996.

BUFFALO MUSS

If the Razorbacks had stayed in Buffalo much longer, Eric Musselman might have contemplate a run for mayor.

The Arkansas coach -- who after Buffalo was announced as the Razorbacks' NCAA Tournament site -- posted several photos of himself wearing T-Shirts from the city's NFL (Bills), NHL (Sabres), Triple-A baseball (Bisons) and NBA (Braves) teams.

Musselman, a ball boy for the San Diego Clippers after the Braves moved there from Buffalo, visited the Bills' practice facility on Saturday to meet Coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane.

The three poised for a photo with Musselman standing between McDermott and Beane wearing a "Bills Mafia" T-shirt, an item he said Friday he hoped to get while in Buffalo.

"We talked philosophy for quite some time," Musselman said of meeting with McDermott and Beane. "I thought maybe we'd talk for three or four minutes, but we really got into some leadership stuff, which was really, really cool.

"I was completely blown away with how nice and the time that both those guys gave not only myself, but my son [Michael] and we had a few other staff members there."

Musselman said he exchanged phone numbers with McDermott and Beane and they texted each other after their visit.

"I truly believe that sometime down the road, we will end up either doing a Zoom together with maybe some other coaches, or maybe just the two of us talking philosophy," Musselman said of he and McDermott. "We talked about dealing with media after a win or after a loss. We talked about a whole bunch of things.

"[McDermott] probably didn't learn anything from me, but I learned some stuff from him for sure."

Musselman also has received a "Bandits" T-shirt from the Buffalo's professional lacrosse team.

Musselman's wife, Danyelle, posted a photo on Instagram of her husband's head superimposed on a Bills' fan during a tailgate.

"Are you sure it wasn't me?" Musselman said jokingly when told about the Instagram photo.

Musselman was asked after Saturday night's game about his memories this week.

"I've got to come back, I guess, in the summer because I had a blast," Musselman said. "Had great meals. I loved visiting the Bills. All the people over there were awesome, so I definitely want to try to come to a Bills game, without a question.

"I've been to a few of these [NCAA Tournament sites], and this was probably the funnest experience that I've had. We were able to do some stuff with the guys, [visit] Niagara Falls. And the weather was incredible for the two days we had off, so it was awesome."

IN THE BIG DANCE

Arkansas improved to 47-33 in NCAA Tournament games.

The Razorbacks made their first of what is now 35 NCAA Tournament appearances in 1941 when they beat Wyoming 52-40 in the Western Regional and lost to Washington State 64-53 at the Final Four. Both games were played in Kansas City, Mo.

New Mexico State is now officially 8-25 in NCAA Tournament games. The Aggies were forced to vacate victories in 1992, 1993 and 1994 because of academic fraud.

25 YEARS AGO

The 2022 NCAA Tournament marks the 25th anniversary of Bill Musselman -- Eric's father -- coaching South Alabama to Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament titles and a 1997 NCAA Tournament first-round matchup with Arizona.

Arizona, a No. 4 seed, had to rally to beat No. 13 seed South Alabama 65-57 at The Pyramid in Memphis.

Arizona went on to win the national championship, beating Kentucky 84-79 in overtime in Indianapolis.

Bill Musselman died in 2000 after suffering a stroke.

"I think about my dad all the time," Eric Musselman said. "I think about my dad even in the flow of a game.

"We'll take an absurd shot because I give our guys a lot of freedom offensively, and I'll pound the table and then I'll kind of chuckle to myself and say, my dad is up there thinking, 'That's an absurd shot. What are you doing? You're a horrific coach.'

"I'll think about, 'Would he call a timeout now?' He was my idol, my best friend."

Musselman said earlier this season the inspiration came from his father to make lineup changes that helped Arkansas recover from a 10-5 start.

"There wasn't a single coach that brought it up," Musselman said. "There wasn't a player that brought it up, because we ask for player feedback.

"Nobody brought it up. It was me sitting alone late one night asking what my dad would do when we struggled. And he said put the five toughest, five biggest, five longest people out there regardless of position."

VS. AGGIES

Arkansas improved to 2-2 this season against teams nicknamed Aggies.

Before beating the New Mexico State Aggies, the Razorbacks were 1-2 against the SEC rival Texas A&M Aggies.

Arkansas and Texas A&M split their regular-season series with each team winning at home, then the Aggies beat the Razorbacks in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

The Razorbacks are 3-0 all-time against New Mexico State. They also beat the Aggies in 59-50 in Fayetteville on Dec. 4, 1957 and 66-60 on Nov. 21, 1998 in the Top of the World Classic in Fairbanks, Alaska.

SMITH LIKES LYKES

Senior guard Chris Lykes overall has been a good addition for the Razorbacks this season as a transfer from Miami, especially at the free throw line, where he was shooting 86.3% (101 of 117) going into Saturday night's game.

Lykes also went into the game averaging 8.0 points and had 12 games in which he scored 10 or more points, including 26 against Northern Iowa.

But at times Lykes has struggled with turnovers. He twice had four turnovers at Mississippi State and against Tennessee.

That's why it was a little surprising when TNT analyst Kenny Smith, a former point guard in the NBA and at North Carolina, named Lykes as one of the players whose ball-handling skills fit his idea of a perfect player.

Smith also named Auburn's Jabari Smith's pace of play; Virginia Tech's Cattoor's shooting; Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren's length; and Duke's Paolo Banchero's all-around skills as traits for his perfect player.