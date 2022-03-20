Wing and Barrel Ranch safeguards hunting heritage





SONOMA, Calif. -- Among the surprises to be found in the Bay Area Wing and Barrel Ranch in the chic environs of Sonoma County, Calif.

The Bay Area's ethos regards firearms and hunting as avatars of evil, cruelty and unsophistication. Contrarians exist in any hegemony, and that is the niche inhabited by Darius Anderson, owner of Wing and Barrel Ranch. Anderson's lone concession to ruling sensibilities is the way he characterizes the place. To brand it a hunting and fishing club begs for trouble. Instead, it's an outdoor lifestyle club.

Anderson, an avid sportsman and firearms enthusiast, founded the 1,000-acre facility in large part to preserve northern California's storied hunting heritage. These are the old stomping grounds of Jack London, John Steinbeck and, occasionally Zane Gray, the latter being best known for his classic, "Riders of the Purple Sage."

Ironically, another San Francisco institution attached that name to the Bay Area's counterculture. New Riders of the Purple Sage, along with the Byrds, Poco and the Flying Burrito Brothers, blended Bakersfield Country and San Francisco psychedelia to create the stoner cowboy sound of the late 1960s and early 1970s. New Riders' albums "Powerglide," "Gypsy Cowboy" and "The Adventures of Panama Red" were major parts of my youth soundtrack. Ironically, I came to Zane Gray through the band.

Wing and Barrel Ranch's opulence is in step with its affluent surroundings, but it manages to project accessibility. The wood and steel architecture is rustic and rugged, but with a spaciousness that evokes the spirit of the West. The polished wood interior casts a saturated golden glow that stimulates relaxation and reflection.

Entering the door, you walk into an atrium that leads to the gift shop. It contains a generous assortment of hunting attire, including shirts, shooting vests, brush pants and hats. There are belt buckles in a case by the register that cost $700 and more.

A few more steps takes you into the gun room. It's like King Tut's Tomb, with a selection of shotguns that touches all price points. Personally, I could really style with a high grade Beretta over/under 12-gauge that caught my eye. The $21,000 price tag kept my fingers at bay.

Upstairs is a smoking room with wall-to-wall humidors full of fine cigars. The sweet aroma is intoxicating. There you will find humidors once owned by Fidel Castro and Babe Ruth.

Jack London is omnipresent in the lodge, including a tattered boat flag bearing London's inscription. Darius Anderson is an expert on London and his works and often holds Jack London presentations, complete with fine bourbon and fine California wines. It is not surprising that some of California's most renowned winemakers frequent the grounds.

Wing and Barrel also has ranges for skeet, trap, five-stand and sporting clays, as well as ranges for rifles and handguns.

My host David Anderson (no relation to Darius Anderson) of San Francisco said that every county once had gun ranges, but as California's population became more urbanized, the culture shifted and adopted a collective anti-gun and anti-hunting dogma. One by one, they shamed and litigated the ranges out of existence.

Darius Anderson said he endured intense opposition from progressive opponents. He prevailed through sheer doggedness and determination, and with the assistance of skilled legal counsel. Of all the enterprises he could devote his time and energy to, he made his stand with Wing and Barrel because he said he wanted to preserve a heritage that retains a strong but maltreated foundation in the Bay Area.

The attitude reflects in the sheer difficulty in obtaining a non-resident, one- or two-day hunting license. In Arkansas, you can buy a hunting license almost anywhere, anytime. California makes it very difficult. The California Fish and Wildlife Department must have a non-resident's hunter education certification number on file beforehand if you attempt to buy a license online. Also, non-residents may not buy short-term hunting licenses online.

Fortunately, I was able to buy a hunting license at Wing and Barrel, and then it was off to the fields to hunt pheasants with David Anderson, who until recently was the U.S. attorney for the northern district of California. His wife Kat Anderson, a member of the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Commission, is a 1982 Little Rock Central High graduate and my lifelong friend. She handled Susie, a phenomenal German shorthaired pointer that resides at Wing and Barrel Ranch. A more appropriate name would be Hoover because she swept every foot of the field. She weaved back and forth, and when she locked down on a bird, it was artful to behold.

I shot poorly, but Dave Anderson put on a clinic with his Beretta A400 autoloader. The teamwork was impressive. When Susie locked down on a bird, Dave and I bracketed Susie in a manner that would force the bird to flush into the wind. On the rise, it would have to pivot to turn into the wind, suspending it momentarily and creating a still shot.

We ended our day on Wing and Barrel's veranda with a gourmet lunch featuring a Wagyu cheeseburger with Swiss and all the fixings for me, a patty melt for Dave and gluten-free chicken tortilla soup for Kat. The vegetables and herbs used for the items in the five-star menu are grown on site.

David Anderson rejoices after downing a pheasant at Wing and Barrel Ranch. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)







Jack London looms large at Wing and Barrel Ranch. His inscription adorns the remains of a boat flag. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)





