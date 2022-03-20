Wolverines shock Vols with late run

INDIANAPOLIS -- Eli Brooks put Michigan ahead for good with a three-point play and delivered four critical points in the final minute, and the 11th-seeded Wolverines booked the most surprising of their five consecutive trips to the Sweet 16 by beating No. 3 seed Tennessee 76-68 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Brooks finished with 23 points, including a looping, improvised hook shot and two free throws as Michigan (19-14) put away the Volunteers, who had a six-point lead with 8 1/2 minutes left but then went four minutes without scoring. Their cold shooting continued until it was too late.
Big man Hunter Dickinson had 27 points and two of his 10 rebounds in the closing seconds for the Wolverines, whose five consecutive Sweet 16 appearances are the most in Division I. Gonzaga is the only other team to make it four consecutive times.
Michigan will face either second-seeded Villanova or longtime rival Ohio State, the No. 7 seed, in Thursday's South Region semifinals in San Antonio, Texas.
Hardly a conventional Cinderella given its resources and pedigree, this Michigan team nonetheless came into the tournament amid low expectations. The Wolverines have the worst record of any team left in the field and did the bare minimum down the stretch to secure an at-large berth. Their consecutive wins in the tourney are their first since mid-February.
But Coach Juwan Howard's squad still has plenty of talent and elevated its play down the stretch against the SEC champions. Howard himself had to learn some lessons about composure when he was suspended for five games late in the season for hitting a Wisconsin assistant during a postgame handshake line.
Kennedy Chandler had 19 points and Josiah-Jordan James had 13 for Tennessee (27-8), which had a seven-game winning streak snapped. Two days after shooting a school tourney record 60% from the floor, the Vols shot 41.8% and came up short again in the postseason. Tennessee lost to Oregon State in the first round last year, also at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
This year, the arena was filled to the rafters with an orange hue and Vols fans repeatedly belted out the lyrics to "Rocky Top" during timeouts -- a stark contrast from last year when attendance limited to about 25% of capacity because of covid-19 restrictions, the energy made a difference.
Wolverines starting point guard DeVante' Jones returned from the concussion protocol, only to be pulled in the first half after colliding with teammate Moussa Diabate.
Michigan controlled most of the first half until the Vols used a late 13-4 run to take a 37-32 halftime lead. Tennessee played from the lead most of the second half until Michigan went on a 14-5 run.
The Wolverines twice tied the score on tip-ins from Terrance Williams II. And then Brooks swung the game.
His three-point play with 3:21 to go made it 65-62. Chandler's jumper cut the deficit to 66-64, but James missed a three-pointer and Brooks answered with his old-school hook before Michigan closed it out at the free-throw line.
NCAA Men’s Tournament scores and schedule
All times Central
EAST REGIONAL
Second Round
Saturday
At Dickies Arena
Fort Worth
North Carolina 93, Baylor 86, OT
At Moda Center
Portland, Ore.
UCLA 72, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 56
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
St. Peter’s 70, Murray St. 60
Today
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee
Purdue vs. Texas, 7:40 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONAL
Second Round
Saturday
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Michigan 76, Tennessee 68
Today
At PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh
Houston vs. Illinois, 11:10 a.m.
Ohio State vs. Villanova, 1:40 p.m.
At Viejas Arena
San Diego
Arizona vs. TCA, 8:40 p.m.
MIDWEST REGIONAL
Second Round
Saturday
At Dickies Arena
Fort Worth
Kansas 79, Creighton 72
At KeyBank Center
Buffalo, N.Y.
Providence 79, Richmond 51
Today
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee
Wisconsin vs. Iowa State, 5:10 p.m.
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville
Auburn vs. Miami, 6:45 p.m.
WEST REGIONAL
Second Round
Saturday
At Moda Center
Portland, Ore.
Gonzaga 82 vs. Memphis 78
At KeyBank Center
Buffalo, N.Y.
Arkansas 53, New Mexico St. 48
Today
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville
Duke vs. Michigan State, 4:15 p.m.
At Viejas Arena
San Diego
Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech, 6:10 p.m.
