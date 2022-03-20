Womack earmarks $4 million for Northwest Arkansas airport terminal project

HIGHFILL -- Northwest Arkansas National Airport has landed $4 million to help pay for the renovation and expansion of the terminal.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, selected the project for money from a new federal Community Projects Fund, which is basically a new form of federal earmarks legislators can use for projects at home.

"The impact the Northwest Arkansas National Airport has on our community and economy is immense and growing. It's a regional asset, and this funding will make the facility more accessible and efficient," said Womack, who represents the state's 3rd Congressional District. "As more Arkansans, travelers, businesses, and airlines flow through XNA, terminal enhancements will bring great value."

The work involves adding a covered bridge or elevated walkway between the parking deck and the second floor of the terminal. The project also includes new elevators and escalators, meeting space and changes to the terminal's facade.

The arrivals lobby project is being merged with a skybridge project. Airport officials expect that project will be through 60% of the design work by the second quarter of this year. A potential headwind is material, labor and construction costs continue to rise.

The combined project is estimated to cost about $45 million.

The terminal will be about 200,000 square feet when the project is completed.