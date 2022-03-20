Police beat: Woman faces count of arson, police say

Woman faces count of arson, police say

Sherwood police arrested a woman Friday on a felony arson charge, according to an arrest report.

Just after 10 p.m., officers arrived at an address in the 8000 block of Bronco Lane, where there was a report of a fire. They found Trinity Branch, 19, sitting in the driveway with a lighter, the report states.

Branch's mother told police that her daughter set the fire, according to the report, which did not state the extent of the damage.

Branch is charged with a felony count of arson.

Arrest made after fire set in dumpster

A Jacksonville man faces a felony arson charge after he set a fire in a dumpster behind a hotel Friday, according to an arrest report.

A fire was reported around 3 a.m. Friday behind the OYO Townhouses hotel on John Harden Drive, and firefighters determined it was set intentionally.

Jacksonville police used video footage to identify Byron Warren, 38, as a suspect, and officers arrested him around 2 p.m. Friday, according to the report.

The report said that at the time of his arrest, Warren was wearing the same clothing as the person in the video.