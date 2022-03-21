2 escapees from Texarkana jail recaptured after officer-involved shooting

Two inmates who escaped from the Bowie County jail annex have been apprehended.

Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal said Michael Olson, 30, and Wayde Land, 38, were found by officers with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department on Monday afternoon in the 200 block of East Street, about two miles south of the jail.

The capture was made after an officer-involved shooting around 1 p.m. Monday, Texarkana police said in a news release. Authorities did not release information about the condition of the inmates.

Neal said the men broke through cinder block and knocked a hole through concrete on the back wall to exit the jail.

"Video footage later shows they got on a train," the sheriff said.

Neal said officials are still trying to determine how long the inmates were gone before their absence was noticed.

Olson was being held on felony assault and a probation violation charge. Land was in jail on charges of burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

The Arkansas State Police were notified and are investigating the shooting, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.