Active covid cases in Arkansas at new 22-month low; deaths rise by 14

Arkansas' active coronavirus case total, representing people who have tested positive and are still potentially infectious, fell below 1,500 on Monday for the first time since May 2020 as the number of people hospitalized with the virus fell for the 17th day in a row.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 14, to 11,114, the smallest daily increase in two weeks.

Although the state's count of total cases rose by 781, most of those were from a backlog of weeks-old, faxed in laboratory reports that the state Department of Health has been working through, State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said.

Since they represent infections of people who have already recovered, the old cases don't affect the state's active case total.

That total fell Monday by 92, to 1,425, its lowest level since May 20, 2020.

"If you look at cases by the date of result, the date of symptom onset - the true way of looking at an [epidemic] curve - our trajectory is still downward," Cima said.

"We’re at a very, very low level when you look at cases that way."

He added that other measures, such as hospitalizations and visits to emergency rooms by people with covid-like illness, also "point to use being at a very low level" of virus transmission.

The number of people hospitalized with covid fell Monday by seven, to 161, its lowest level since April 27.

After falling by one on Sunday, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained at 40.

The number in intensive care, which fell by four on Sunday, rose Monday by one, to 61.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, has said the backlog of laboratory reports from providers who haven't converted to electronic reporting was the result of the huge number of cases reported during the surge of infections from the omicron variant that peaked in January.

Cima said Tuesday that the department increased the number of people working on the backlog when officials learned of the issue earlier this month.

He said officials hope to have all the old reports entered by the end of this week.