All hands in

In September 2001 we launched the Wisdom of the Hands program at the Clear Spring School. The idea was simple--that we learn best when the hands are directly engaged in learning by doing real things.

Throughout the U.S., wood shops in schools were being eliminated, with the excuse that we were to become a "service economy" in an "information age" in which we would outsource production and make our livings by selling imported things to each other.

The disastrous effects on education were clear. Kids were dropping out like flies as they became disengaged, distrustful of the purposes of education, and in some cases disruptive of the education of others.

As a professional woodworker and the son of a kindergarten teacher, I wondered if there might be something I might contribute to the national search for solutions.

In reviewing my own career, it was apparent to me that woodworking was an ideal means to integrate many of the subjects kids are expected to learn in school. Math, history, literature, physics, natural sciences, design, economics, and more can find real-world connections in wood shop.

We are in our 20th year of the Wisdom of the Hands program. We've learned a few things. The first is that kids of all ages love woodworking, most particularly the younger set. It appeals just as much to girls as to boys, and some of the best work is done by girls (though that came as no surprise). A second thing I learned is that teaching is just like any other art or craft in that you can get better at it over time though practice, self-reflection, study, and planning.

Actual experience is of far greater value to a new teacher than abstract learning. Concrete learning should come first for adults as well as for kids. A third thing is that no two children are exactly alike, and that to be an effective teacher--to reach each student to offer them the necessary attention--requires some flexibility of approach and time to take each child's unique needs into consideration. Fortunately, on that point, the Clear Spring School is small and was founded with the recognition that each child is unique.

Many students tell me that wood shop is their favorite subject, and one of the things that makes wood shop appealing to kids is that in contrast to many school subjects, those that are contrived and isolated for educational purposes, activities in wood shop are absolutely real. The tools are real, the wood is real, and when you saw wood into two pieces or more, there's no going back.

In other words, reality matters. The injection of reality into school learning is just what's missing in most schools.

At this point I can assure you that not every school needs a wood shop exactly like ours, but every school needs the arts and the involvement of artists in the education of our kids. The arts present the real world to kids within the school walls. And we need more ways to directly engage the students' learning far beyond the school walls as well.

You can't whittle a stick or mix colors on an artist's palette without exploring the fundamental qualities of our reality. To whittle a stick requires observation leading to simple hypotheses about the truth of material existence. The angle of the blade for example, or the direction of wood grain. Attention to both affects the success of the operation. Want to make brown? Try mixing red and green and see what happens. I'm far from the first to have called the relationship between the arts and science to our attention.

As described by Jacob Bronowski in "The Ascent of Man," "The discoveries of science, the works of art, are explorations--more, are explosions, of a hidden likeness. The discoverer or the artist presents in them two aspects of nature and fuses them into one. This is the act of creation, in which an original thought is born, and it is the same act in original science and original art."

He also noted that "the hand is the cutting edge of the mind."

If we are to have schools in which critical thinking skills are developed, scientific exploration is understood, and all children are brought up to meet their full potential, there's no better way than to have kids engaged deeply in reality through study of the real world through the arts and through science, and most particularly when it leads them beyond the school walls.

So where exactly do the hands fit into all this? The hands are well-known symbols of the whole man. When the first mate calls, "all hands on deck!" they're not asking for hands alone, but for whole persons with the will, skill, and intelligence to save the ship.

When it comes to education reform, I ask for all hands on deck. I invite you to visit the Clear Spring School to see how it works.

Doug Stowe began his crafting career in 1975 and is the author of 13 how-to books about woodworking, and over 100 articles in woodworking magazines and educational journals. He was named an Arkansas Living Treasure in 2009. His 14th book, "The Wisdom of Our Hands: Crafting, A Life," published by Linden Publishing, comes out Tuesday.