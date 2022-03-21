Arkansas’ active covid cases continue downward trend, dropping by 24 on Sunday

The number of active covid-19 cases in Arkansas dropped by 24 on Sunday, to 1,517, according to the state Department of Health. That's the lowest number of active cases in Arkansas since May 2020.

The number of active cases in Arkansas peaked at 102,575 on Jan. 22. After that, the number declined steadily until Saturday, when it saw a slight increase of 13.

Active cases were down by 618, or about 39%, from the 2,135 reported March 13.

The total number of covid-19 cases reported in Arkansas increased by 290 on Sunday. That's the smallest reported one-day increase this year and is significantly lower compared with Saturday's increase of 1,131 new cases.

Saturday's high number was caused by a backlog of data that built up during the surge of infections from the omicron variant in December and January, said Meg Mirivel, a spokeswoman for the Health Department.

As of Sunday, a total of 830,310 cases of covid-19 had been reported in the state during the two-year pandemic, according to the Health Department.

Sundays aren't usually days when lots of coronavirus cases are reported, since fewer tests are processed over the weekend. On March 13, the total case count rose by 369.





Last week, 3,740 new cases were reported in Arkansas, while 4,180 people recovered.

Recoveries totaled 817,457 on Sunday, up 292 from Saturday.

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 was 168 on Sunday, down nine from Saturday and down 75 since March 13, according to the Health Department. Sunday's 168 is the fewest hospitalized since May 15.

Sixty Arkansans were in intensive care on Sunday, down four from Saturday and down 23 from March 13.

Forty Arkansans were on ventilators as of Sunday. That's down one from Saturday and down five from March 13. But Sunday's number was an increase from the 39 reported on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An additional 22 deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 11,100. That's up 178 from March 13.











On a rolling seven-day average, the death toll was 25.43 per day, down from 29.86 on March 13. Since late February, the average daily death toll has been above 24, or the equivalent of one covid death every hour.

Also as of Sunday, the number of people in Arkansas who are fully vaccinated reached 1,575,351. That's up 151 from Saturday and up 2,686 in the past week.

The number of Arkansans with booster shots totaled 551,703 on Sunday, up 157 from Saturday and up 2,783 in the past week.

On a rolling seven-day average, the number of new daily cases was 534, up from 480 last week. That number is likely skewed by the backlog of cases reported on Saturday.

Counties with the most new cases on Sunday were Benton with 44, Craighead with 25 and Pulaski with 17.