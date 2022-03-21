ASC opens new hands-on exhibit

Kids of all ages are invited to explore light and color in a new interactive exhibition, “Spectrum of Creativity,” now open at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.

Visitors can learn about the spectrum of light, how colors are created, how circuits work and more at several activity stations.

At the “Movie Magic” station, guests can learn how a “green screen” is used to create special effects and transport themselves to exotic locations such as the Great Wall of China, New York City, and the Amazon rainforest.

They can also make their own short animations by drawing film strips and viewing them through a zoetrope (a spinning drum-like device that creates the illusion of motion).

The “Rainbow Shadows” station produces a crazy, colorful effect by turning shadows into rainbows using individual spectrums of light.

At the “Disappearing Drawings” station, kids can write a secret message that glows under a black light, or create a drawing that disappears under red light.

By pedaling a bike, participants can use their own power to generate electricity. An LED tower lights up as the bike is pedaled. The faster the pedaling, the farther up the pole the light travels.

At the art-based activity stations, guests can create light-up flowers they can take home. They can also explore color combinations and experiment with chromatography by using colored markers and coffee filters. For little ones, a light table allows them a space for sensory play.

ASC’s curatorial and public programs staff collaborated to create “Spectrum of Creativity.”

“I want to expand the way kids look at the world around them and inspire them to create something new, and exposure to art and science can do just that,” said ASC Curator Jessica Lenehan. “With this exhibition, we’ve created interactives for a variety of ages and abilities that combine art and science in fun, memorable ways.” O ffe r i n g h a n d s - o n STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) activities is part of ASC’s mission — engaging, educating, and entertaining through the arts and sciences.

“I think this interactive STEAM exhibit will speak to our longtime members,” said Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan. “And color and light are such cool subjects that I think will really interest, intrigue, and motivate STEAM-based learning even at home.” “Spectrum of Creativity” is supported by the Arkansas Arts Council and the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas Endowment Fund. Admission is free to all of ASC’s exhibitions.

The exhibition is on display in the International Paper Gallery of ASC through May 7.

For more information about the exhibition, contact Jessica Lenehan via email at jlenehan@asc701.org. To schedule a class tour of the exhibition, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org. Details: (870) 536-3375.

ASC is accredited with the American Alliance of Museums. ASC presents programming in the visual arts, performing arts, and the sciences through exhibits, performances, classes and local partnerships. Gallery admission is free. ASC is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. In 2021, ASC opened two new facilities as part of its “ARTx3” campus — The ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main, at 623 and 627 S. Main St. Details: asc701.org.

Morgun Henson is the communications and development coordinator at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.



