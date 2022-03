A Beebe man died in a wreck on Sunday morning after the Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving struck the back of a Ford F-150 at a high rate of speed as the pickup was turning onto Ballard Road off Arkansas 5 in Lonoke County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as 32-year-old Corey Swartz, and the other driver were traveling north on the highway in clear weather conditions, according to the fatal crash summary.