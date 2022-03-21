Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
March 10
Zachary Alan Coats, 28, and Victoria Leigh Haygood, 27, both of Rogers
Ethan James Gates, 22, and Kaytlyn Riley Wise, 22, both of Rogers
Kyler Wade Gibson, 26, and Katarina Opal-Lynn Wolski, 25, both of Springdale
Amanda R. Henley, 35, and Ashley D. Person, 31, both of Bentonville
Algis Martinez, 54, and Marcela Arango-Cardona, 35, both of Bentonville
Odie Junior McIntyre Jr., 59, and Barbara Jean Luker, 55, both of Wyandotte, Okla.
Clayton Herman Pace, 26, and Lauryn Elizabeth Waller, 26, both of Centerton
Zachary Ray Weatherford, 39, and Lisette Elisa Ortega, 29, both of Centerton
Daven Darraell Woodson, 46, and Chelsea Karrine Draisey, 32, both of Bentonville
March 11
Gabino Aldaco-Atayde, 45, Campbell, Calif., and Nancy Nohemi Medina, 39, Rogers
Andrew Jay Martin, 24, Carrollton, Texas, and Chloe Rachelle Jones, 20, Grand Prairie, Texas
March 14
Patrick John Barrett, 46, Bella Vista, and Alison Victoria Stringer, 52, Decatur
Bodie Terrance Bell, 44, Bentonville, and Heather Arielle Ribando, 37, Springfield, La.
Timmy Dean Carver, 53, and Rhonda Kaye Rippee, 64, both of Rogers
Seth Erik Chouinard, 23, and Abigail Ann Schell, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Santos Saul Escobar Perez, 30, and Victoria Perez, 28, both of Rogers
Jose Belmont Flores, 41, Springdale, and Vilma Nohemy Perez, 29, Rogers
David Israel Maldonado, 30, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Hannah Osie Hull, 30, Pittsburg, Kan.
Justin Loyd Osburn, 40, and Melissa Ann Williams, 50, both of Rogers
Jonathan Wesley Renfro, 27, Fort Worth, Texas, and Demra Ann Hubbs, 26, Rogers
William Jesse Turner, 23, Franklin, Tenn., and Emma Lin Hale, 24, Branson, Mo.
March 15
Jaime Eduardo Aguilar, 40, and Lilian Lorena Recinos-Zamora, 47, both of Lowell
Matthew Cochise Goforth, 37, Siloam Springs, and Jordan Gail Unger, 29, Westville, Okla.
Lance Austin Rains, 24, and Allyson Kinsee Sanders, 23, both of Gravette
Alexander Hamilton Samuel Smith, 33, and Angela Joyce Laycox, 27, both of Springdale
Joseph Riley Sokora, 31, and Shelby Lee Sims, 30, both of Rogers
Jose Rodrigo Vargas Fuentes. 25, and Joanna Jasmine Magana, 20, both of Siloam Springs
March 16
Joseph Andrew Acosta, 29, and Macey Shelby Vera, 23, both of Bentonville
Timmy Darrell Eubanks II, 43, and Duan Amber Causton, 33, both of Bentonville
Alexander Nicolas Lawhon, 28, and Brooke Nicole Dean, 28, both of Garfield
Sean Michael Pack, 39, Rogers, and Brandy Darlene Harris, 41, Bentonville
Scott Edward Sweet, 53, and Trina Nicole Stanley, 43, both of Rogers