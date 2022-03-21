Benton County plans work on judicial building

Upcoming meeting

The Benton County Quorum Court will meet at 6 p.m. March 31. The meeting will be held in the Quorum Courtroom on the third floor of the County Administration Building in downtown Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County is working on a series of facility upgrades.

Most of the work centers on the judicial building separating the historic downtown courthouse and the just-finished courthouse addition for District 7 Judge Christine Horwart.

The judicial building was built in 2000 and is equipped with elevators to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. The old courthouse doesn't have elevators, said Bryan Beeson, county facilities administrator.

The judicial building's fourth floor is being renovated to house more prosecuting attorney staff. The prosecuting attorney office is on the first floor of the building. Work should be finished next month, Beeson said.

The fourth-floor space is 1,640 square feet. Cost will be $20,000 for carpet, paint and other supplies, Beeson said.

Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said there will be eight offices on the fourth floor.

Smith said he may assign the misdemeanor division to the fourth floor once renovations are completed. The misdemeanor division includes two deputy prosecutors and two assistants. There also will be space on the floor for the office's certified dog handler, he said.

The prosecutor's office will add five additional employees -- a second investigator, a victim advocate and three legal assistants -- this year. The cost of the added staff was included in the 2022 budget.

"As the number of cases our office handles has increased over the past several years, so has the need for space as our staff has grown," Smith said.

Staff bathrooms also will be added to the second, third and fourth floors in the building. Staff in the past have shared bathrooms with the public. There are public bathrooms on the first, second and third floors.

Cost will be $400,000 to add staff bathrooms and update the public bathrooms, and it will be paid for using American Rescue Plan money, Beeson said. Toilets, urinals and sinks will be touchless, he said.

"The bathrooms are a major deal because all of the plumbing has to be reconfigured," Beeson said.

The restroom work is tied to an allocation from the Quorum Court. Once that's approved, the county can ask for bids to do the job, Beeson said.

Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to speed up the country's recovery from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden signed the bill last March.

Benton County will receive $54 million total -- $27 million last year and $27 million this year -- from the plan.

American Rescue Plan money also will be used to replace the four rooftop units that provide heat and air conditioning at the jail on Southwest 14th Street. Two units have been installed with two others still to be fitted into place. The four will replace original units that have been up since the jail opened in 1999.

Cost for the units is $1.35 million; new duct work and control panels will cost $1.8 million, Beeson said.

Work also has started on replacing the small parking lot north of the Courthouse Annex downtown where Judge Brad Karren holds court. The cement lot has worn over the years. It used to be where mail trucks would pull in when the building was a post office, Beeson said. The post office was built in 1935.

The 10-car lot will be marked and new asphalt laid, Beeson said. The cost is $35,000, he said.

New automatic gates also will be installed at the Road Department on Southwest 14th Street at a cost of $12,000. Information technology costs will be an additional $18,000 and will include cabling and conduit, gate-control hardware, security cameras, labor and programming, said James Turner, county director of information technology.

"There have always been projects, but with the jail and other buildings aging, the projects are bigger and more costly," said Susan Anglin, District 9 justice of the peace.

A salt-and-sand storage facility will be built this summer in Garfield for the Road Department, Beeson said. Wilshar Steel Erectors in Rogers will put up the building. Cost is $45,000, he said.

This will be the first salt-and-sand storage shed dedicated to the east side of the county, said Jay Frasier, county administrator of public services. The county also has a similar setup on the west side in Decatur. There are smaller satellite locations at Beaver Shores in the Beaver Lake area and on Ervin McGarrah Road in Lowell where road supplies also are kept, he said.

Matt Fort with Benton County works on the 4th floor of the Benton County Court House a long with others in building out new office space for the Prosecuting Attorney's office. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Work is being done to repave the parking lot behind the Benton County Court Annex off the Bentonville Square. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

