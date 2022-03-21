Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

March 7

Bentonville Preparatory School

211 S.E. 34th St., Suite 13, Bentonville

Critical violations: Dish machine around 10 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: None

Heritage High School Concessions

1516 S. Sixth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sinks at visitor football concession are not three-compartment

Namaste Indian Supermarket

103 S.W. Winstead Lane, Unit 1, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Restroom that opens up to the service area lacks a self-closing door.

Namaste Indian Supermarket Deli

103 S.W. Winstead Lane, Unit 1, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No chlorine or quat test strips. Holes in floor of meat preparation room.

Northwest Nutrition & Energy

5204 W. Village Parkway, Suite 5, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired December 2021.

Pieology Pizzeria

2998 U.S. 412 East, Suite 90, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: No sanitizer concentration being dispensed at three-compartment sink. Container is empty. Pans of food on the line and in the walk-in are not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: No test strips on location.

Smokin Joe's Ribhouse

2504 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple unapproved drink containers in kitchen area. Employee did not wash hands prior to glove use. Employees handled ready-to-eat items including hard boiled egg and pulled pork with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: Kitchen employee lacking proper hair restraint.

Snack Lab

102 S.E. 28th St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Bag of carrots and rice stored on kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: Cracked lids on multiple food storage containers in walk-in cooler.

Sushi House

2501 S.E. 14th St., No. 5, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee eating lunch in main prep area. No paper towels available at sushi bar handsink.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Multiple kitchen workers lacking proper hair restraints. Bowl without handle being used to scoop steamed rice from steamer.

March 8

Barnette's Dairyette

111 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the facility. Styrofoam cup used in the bulk sugar container. Black grease-like substance around the hinge and handle guides on the potato slicer. It appears if the gaskets are no longer in good condition and releasing the grease-like substance. Permit not posted.

Bentonville Taco & Tamale

101 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Some cold hold units are lacking ambient air thermometers. No chlorine test strips for kitchen dish machine. No covered trash can in women's restroom.

Cafe USA

426 Towne Center N.E., Bella Vista

Critical violations: No soap at hand-washing sink in kitchen. Pans of cooked pasta in walk-in not date marked.

Noncritical violations: No test strips for three-compartment sink or dish machine. Vent hood filters have grease and dust buildup.

China Cafe

2600 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive, No. 80, Rogers

Critical violations: Cartons of eggs being stored above ready-to-eat foods in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

Gusano's Pizzeria

2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No written cleanup procedure for employees on bodily fluid release events.

La Nueva Lupita Baker & Deli

315 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee did not scrub hands with soap long enough prior to rinsing off the soap. Frosting in the black refrigerator is at 43 degrees. Maintain TCS food at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Facility has no procedures for employees on cleanup of bodily fluid release events. No thermometers in either refrigerator. Small packaged cakes in the beverage cooler are not labeled with contents or list of ingredients. Utensil used for raw dough baked goods is stored between the table and the wall. Wall board behind the handwashing sink had been cut away and replaced. Permit posted above the door is expired. Food workers shall beard restraints. Repeat violation.

Las Fajitas

42 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Large container of salsa in ice bath at 46 degrees. Taco meat in walk-in not date marked.

Noncritical violations: No test strips for testing strength of chlorine sanitizer at dish machine.

Las Fajitas

1402 S.E. Shane Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: Reduced oxygen packaged, frozen tilapia was being set out to thaw in a cold hold unit. Mesh bag of raw onions stored on floor in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Las Palmas

200 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in refrigerator near kitchen entrance.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available at time of inspection. Large ice scoop used to scoop from bulk ice machine resting directly on unsanitized surface of ice machine.

Osaka Sushi

2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 1, Rogers

Critical violations: Prepared sauce in to-go containers being kept out on prep table.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Tuna thawing under refrigeration in vacuum sealed packaging.

Sam's Olde Tyme Hamburgers

223 E. Locust St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of potatoes being stored directly on floor of dry storage area. No chlorine test strips available. Ceiling above ice machine damaged.

Thai Cuisine

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Critical violations: Rice in hot hold unit at 110 degrees possibly due to improper reheating. Bag of carrots, onions and other dry goods stored directly on the kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: Scoops for rice stored in water at 64 degrees. There is an accumulation of grease on hood above grill and wok causing grease to drip. Grease is also accumulating on the wall next to the hood. Shelves for clean pots and pans above three-compartment sink have an accumulation of food debris and residue. Inside of microwave there is an accumulation of food debris and grease.

March 9

Acropolis

905 N.W. 13th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Some nonfood contact (inside/outside of food equipment, handles on coolers, bottoms/shelves of cold hold units) surfaces have an accumulation of food residue.

Braum's

551 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Different pans of sausage in the walk in cooler at 45-54 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Employees cooking and assembling open food not wearing effective hair restraints. Employees working with open food wearing jewelry on their hands. Nothing posted regarding bodily fluid release events for employees regarding cleanup procedures.

Chuy's Restaurant

4889 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Mechanical heat warewashing machine not properly sanitizing.

Noncritical violations: No written cleanup procedure for bodily fluid release events.

Hibachi Grill and Buffet

102 S. 21st St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Plate stored in lo mein at hibachi grill. Grime buildup on door handles of walk-in cooler.

Kids For The Future

3307 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Pho 85 Noodle House

1140 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Dish machine had a sanitizing rinse concentration of 25 ppm chlorine. Pho in large containers in cold hold unit at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Pho N' Rolls Restaurant

315C U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee washing utensils and food contact containers but is not sanitizing them. TCS food is not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: No written cleanup procedures to follow for bodily fluid release events. No thermometer in the servers' refrigerator. Bean sprouts are stored in the unit. The bottom of food pans stored on top of and in direct contact with uncovered food in the top part of the preparation table. Repeat violation. Case of chicken stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Container of food stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Plastic cups being stored in the dry bulk food items.

Theo's

3300 S. Market St., Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: Chemical concentration measuring less than 10mg/L on test strip. Temperature of water was at 105 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Top China

32 Sugar Creek Center, A, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Pans of meat stored uncovered in walk-in refrigerator. Food items in walk-in cooler are not date marked with date they were opened/prepared.

Noncritical violations: Pans of chicken and other meats/food items stored on floor of walk-in cooler.

March 10

Abby's Sweets

5208 W. Village Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager. No written cleanup procedure for bodily fluid release events.

Bawarchi Biryani

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple containers of food (sauces, meats, and cut vegetables) were uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Hard boiled eggs at 70 degrees in container of water on counter. Biryani (43-44 degrees) and yogurt sauce (44 degrees) in upright cold hold unit by kitchen entrance. No date marking on large containers of food in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Broken piece of particle board is being used as a lid for dry goods.

Hunan Chinese Restaurant

509 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Scoops for rice are being stored in water at room temperature. Repeat violation. Handles on walk-in cooler have a layer of greasy grime. Ceiling tile above dishwasher is nonabsorbent and stained from water damage.

Jim's Meat Market Inc.

2503 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 13, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manage.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 7 -- Fajitas El Rey, 1724 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Taqueria Michoacan, 2882 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Tiger Athletic Baseball Concession, 1702 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Tiger Athletic Basketball Gym, 1702 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Tiger Athletic Football Concession, 1702 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Tiger Athletic Track and Field, 1702 S.E. J St., Bentonville

March 8 -- Moe's Southwest Grill, 2600 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive, Rogers; Walgreens Siloam Springs, 440 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

March 9 -- Happy Hearts and Hands Childcare, 2703 N. 13th St., Rogers; Metfield Clubhouse, 1 Euston Road, Bella Vista; Sunshine School and Development, 3400 N. Woods Lane, Rogers

March 10 -- Cold Stone Creamery, 3301 S. Market St., Suite 108, Rogers; Taste Tea Kitchen, 2100 W. Hudson Road, Suite 7, Rogers