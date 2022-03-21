China seen militarizing 3 islands





OVER THE SOUTH CHINA SEA -- China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby, a top U.S. military commander said Sunday.

U.S. Indo-Pacific commander Adm. John Aquilino said the hostile actions were in stark contrast to Chinese President Xi Jinping's past assurances that Beijing would not transform the artificial islands in contested waters into military bases. The efforts were part of China's flexing its military muscle, he said.

"I think over the past 20 years we've witnessed the largest military buildup since World War II by [China]," Aquilino told reporters. "They have advanced all their capabilities and that buildup of weaponization is destabilizing to the region."

There were no immediate comments from Chinese officials. Beijing maintains its military profile is purely defensive. China now boasts the world's second-largest defense budget after the U.S. and is rapidly modernizing its force with weapons systems, including the J-20 stealth fighter, hypersonic missiles and two aircraft carriers, with a third under construction.





Aquilino spoke with reporters onboard a U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft that flew near Chinese-held outposts in the South China Sea's Spratly archipelago. During the patrol, the P-8A Poseidon plane was repeatedly warned by Chinese callers that it illegally entered what they said was China's territory and ordered the plane to move away.

"China has sovereignty over the Spratly islands, as well as surrounding maritime areas. Stay away immediately to avoid misjudgment," one of the radio messages said.

But the U.S. Navy plane dismissed the multiple warnings and pressed on with its reconnaissance in brief moments witnessed by two AP journalists invited on board. "I am a sovereign immune United States naval aircraft conducting lawful military activities beyond the national airspace of any coastal state," a U.S. pilot radioed back to the Chinese.

"Exercising these rights is guaranteed by international law and I am operating with due regard to the rights and duties of all states," he said.

Navy commanding officer Joel Martinez, who led the P-8A Poseidon's crew, said there has been an incident when a Chinese jet flew close to a U.S. aircraft in a dangerous maneuver in the disputed region. The U.S. flight crew calmly reminded the Chinese to comply with aviation safety regulations, he said.

Aquilino said the construction of missile arsenals, aircraft hangars, radar systems and other military facilities on Mischief Reef, Subi Reef and Fiery Cross appeared to have been completed.

"The function of those islands is to expand the offensive capability of [China] beyond their continental shores," he said. "They can fly fighters, bombers plus all those offensive capabilities of missile systems."

He said any military and civilian plane flying over the disputed waterway could easily get within range of the Chinese islands' missile system.

"So that's the threat that exists, that's why it's so concerning for the militarization of these islands," he said. "They threaten all nations who operate in the vicinity and all the international sea and airspace."

The other parties in the region -- the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei -- claim all or part of the sea, through which approximately $5 trillion in goods are shipped every year.

Despite China's aggression, the long-simmering territorial conflicts should only be resolved peacefully, Aquilino said.

Washington's main objective in the disputed region is "to prevent war" through deterrence and promote peace and stability, including by engaging American allies and partners in projects with that objective, Aquilino said.

"Should deterrence fail, my second mission is to be prepared to fight and win," said Aquilino, who leads the largest U.S. combatant command with 380,000 military and civilian personnel covering 36 nations and territories.

Information for this article was contributed by David Rising of The Associated Press.









Gallery: China militarizing South China Sea islands







