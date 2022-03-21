Cities score with youth sports; Springdale official says more fields needed

By the numbers

Recreational youth sports leagues are growing in Northwest Arkansas, with some cities facing a shortage of fields — in soccer, softball and soccer. Listed below are the number of participants in various city leagues and how many fields the cities offer.

Baseball/Softball

Springdale: 1,036 baseball; 217, softball; 20 fields

Bentonville: 1,200, baseball; 400, softball; 31 fields

Fayetteville: 825, baseball; softball, 239; 22 fields

Rogers: 571, baseball; 241, softball; 44 fields

Fort Smith: 1,000-plus combined; 8 fields

Soccer

Bentonville: 2,400; 42 fields

Springdale: 1,311; 12 fields

Fayetteville: 1,090, 15 fields

Rogers: 989 participants

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

SPRINGDALE --The city will need more ball fields if youth sports in Springdale continue to grow, the city's director of the Parks and Recreation Department told council members recently.

Springdale's recreational baseball league will field 80 baseball teams -- with each having 10 to 13 players -- on the city's diamonds this spring, said Parks Director Chad Wolf.

The city runs 20 fields at the Randal Tyson Recreation Complex, J.B. Hunt Park and the C.L. "Charlie" and Willie George Park.

Baseball must share fields with girls softball and adult leagues, although adults play later in the evening and later in the summer, Wolf said. Each baseball and softball team plays two games a week and also needs a field for one practice a week, he added.

Wolf said 1,036 players are signed up to play recreational baseball this season, which runs five weeks starting April 9. The league offers various types of baseball for boys and girls ages 3 to 18.

Wolf said the total was up from 858 players last year -- a 21% increase. The league recorded a 26% increase over 2019, which fielded 817 players before sports and everything else shut down in the face of covid-19.

The girls softball lineup has recorded similar results with 217 players registered this spring, up from 176 in 2021 -- a 23% increase -- and 172 in 2019. The league is for girls ages 8 to 14.

Soccer has really kicked it out of the park, with 1,311 players this spring, 896 players last year -- a 46% increase -- and 917 in 2019. The league is for boys and girls ages 6 to 14. The city has 20 soccer fields, but several of them need lights, Wolf said.

Wolf and council member Mike Lawson both said they don't expect any more money for parks until 2024, if the voters approve a bond election the city hopes to hold in late 2023. Lawson serves as the chairman of the council's Parks and Recreation Committee.

The city built the park commonly called "Willie George" and its fields in the southeastern part of town with the 2012 bond issue and Shaw in the northwest with money from the 2018 bond.

Crystal Ball

The city planned for four adult softball fields at Shaw Family Park, which also could accommodate girls softball and baseball. The fields were cut for costs when the city built the park. The park opened May 1.

One field costs about $1 million to build, including lights for night games and infield turf for quick drainage and a quicker return to play after rain, Wolf said.

He noted the Shaw fields were graded along with the entire 120 acres of park, which will save money when the ball fields are built. But the city also will need to build bathrooms and a concession stand at the park.

Other expenses include fencing and electrical costs to run the lights for games, he said.

"I give Chad Wolf and his team a lot of credit," said Bill Rogers, president of the Springdale Chamber of Commerce. 'They've really been marketing their youth sports programs. It's a good thing that they're needing fields."

Bedtime

Shaun Hutchison will coach his son Aiden, 10, in baseball this season. Both he and wife, Nicole, have coached various sports for their son and daughter Brooke, 14, in Springdale recreational leagues, from baseball to softball to volleyball, Nicole Hutchison said.

Hutchison said she has heard complaints about the scheduling of games.

Most 10- to 11-year-olds have a bedtime of 9 p.m., which is problematic when the kids are still at the ballpark, she said.

Wolf noted the youth leagues start play at 6 p.m. Any earlier and city staff hear complaints that traffic congestion makes players late to the ballpark -- especially if the game is scheduled across town.

Springdale and most other cities schedule the youngest players for the first game time each night, Wolf said. And each kid must play for two innings, said Dustin Weaver, the Springdale league manager for youth baseball.

The games last about an hour.

Wolf said he would add an earlier game to a nightly rotation if he runs short of fields. He also said he would reschedule the 3- to 6-year-old games to Saturday and cancel tournaments during the season.

The city rents fields to more competitive baseball and softball leagues for tournaments nearly every weekend, with teams traveling from across the region, Wolf said.

"Anytime Springdale can host events that put 'heads on beds,' it adds to the tax base of our city," Rogers said. "An athletic event, a convention, a meeting brings more money to the hotels, which puts more money into our economy."

Those weekend tournaments also fill hotel rooms that are busy during the week for business travel, but empty on weekends, he said.

But youth of the city come first, Rogers said.

Wolf said he doesn't want to limit the number of players in the city's leagues.

Lawson suggested getting volunteers to build simple fields at Shaw until the bond was passed.

But Wolf and Lawson said they don't want to resort to alternatives.

"Unfortunately, the only person you're penalizing is the kids," Lawson said. "You want them active. You want them learning skills. You want them off the street.

"A few years ago we had fields here, and we had new fields, and we had fields everywhere," Lawson continued. "Now we need more."

They're back

Numbers also are up as the restrictions and fears of covid-19 are lifted, league directors across the region say.

Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Rogers baseball league directors say spring sports numbers in their cities are up but think it's getting back to normal after the pandemic.

They say they have plenty of fields.

Jim White, director of the Rogers Parks and Recreation Department, has agreements with churches, schools and even industries to use city fields for practice.

Michael Ferguson of Fayetteville Youth Baseball said the league plays some games in a older complex, but four more fields will open this summer at Kessler Mountain Regional Park Development. Fayetteville Youth Baseball is a nonprofit league, which runs the games for the city.

Ferguson said the league has asked the city to renovate older fields at Walker Park, so the league can continue to use those. Other renovations are planned for White River Baseball Complex.

He said the league doesn't rent out fields to traveling tournaments to accommodate the local league.

"We do the best we can," he said.