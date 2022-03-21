Closure of testing sites stirs concern

Some states will close mass coronavirus testing sites in the coming weeks, as many did before the recent omicron surge, despite concerns among some public health experts that the United States may be unprepared for a new wave of cases.

The closures arrive only a few months after Americans were forced to wait hours in long lines for free tests or to pay for testing. New Hampshire closed all state-run sites Tuesday. Massachusetts will have closed a majority by April 1. South Carolina has been gradually closing them this month; Utah has been doing so since February.

State health departments have cited drops in demand for testing as a critical factor in their decisions, as well as a significant improvement in the availability of at-home rapid tests and declines in daily cases and hospitalizations, which have been recorded in nearly every state.

Many states have shifted testing efforts back to traditional health care providers, such as hospitals and pharmacies. But some public health experts said that closing mass testing sites without taking other steps to address potential gaps in virus surveillance and testing access, especially while other mitigation measures like mask mandates are dropped, could leave the country scrambling in the face of another potential surge.

Testing sites provide health officials with data to anticipate new surges and variants in a way that at-home rapid tests cannot.

Once a new surge or variant arrives and starts driving up testing demand, no rush to reopen mass testing sites, no matter how expedited, can make up for the lost time, said Cassandra Pierre, medical director of public health programs at Boston Medical Center.

For instance, Colorado health officials have said they could reopen mass testing sites within four to five weeks. In that time, Pierre said, the peak of a surge may have already passed and left hospitals overwhelmed with severely ill patients.

Even reopening testing sites in as little as one to two weeks would not be sufficient, Pierre said.

Closing state-run sites also requires local hospitals, pharmacies and community-based groups to absorb the additional demand. Those that are already straining to serve populations most in need may not be able to do so, Pierre said.

The testing site closures may have been inevitable given the enormous stressors on the public health workforce, said Gigi Gronvall, a testing expert at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.

Private providers are better prepared than they previously have been, Gronvall said, and increased immunity in the general population and the widespread availability of rapid tests will help.

She added that the sites are not the only way for health departments to monitor or address a potential surge. But the question remains: What happens if the virus takes a turn for the worse? Or if a variant emerges for which existing vaccines aren't protective?

"You don't want to fearmonger, but this is part of planning," Gronvall said. "This is the kind of thing that public health departments need to be thinking about."

OMINOUS SIGNS

Scientists are warning that the U.S. isn't doing enough to prevent a new surge from endangering vulnerable Americans and potentially upending life again.

An aid package in Congress is stalled, even as agencies run out of money for tests and therapeutics. Though less than one-third of the population has the booster shots needed for high levels of protection, the daily vaccination rate has fallen to a low.

Experts said that health officials could be doing a lot more, for example, to get booster shots to the doorsteps of older people who have proved willing to take the initial doses.

"You use the quiet periods to do the hard work," said Jennifer Nuzzo, a public health researcher at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "You don't use the quiet to forget."

The clearest warnings that the period of quiet may soon be over have come, as they often have in the past two years, from Western Europe. In a number of countries, including Britain, France and Germany, case numbers are climbing as an even more contagious subvariant of omicron, known as BA.2, takes hold.

In interviews, 10 public health researchers and infectious-disease experts said that many of the ingredients were in place for the same to happen in the U.S.

Case numbers are still dropping nationally, but BA.2 accounts for a growing proportion of those infections, rising to almost one-quarter of new cases last week. The subvariant is estimated to be 30% to 50% more contagious than the previous version of omicron, BA.1.

"I expect we'll see a wave in the U.S. sooner than what most people expect," said Kristian Andersen, a virus expert at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, Calif. He said that it could come as soon as April, or perhaps later in the spring or the early summer.

And given that some cases inevitably turn more serious, Andersen said, "yes, such a wave would be accompanied by rising hospitalizations and deaths."

Some experts cautioned, however, that BA.2 had not driven up case numbers in every country where it emerged. In a best-case scenario, they said, even if U.S. case numbers started climbing, leftover immunity from the first omicron wave this winter could help protect against a heavy surge of hospital admissions. And a shift toward outdoor socializing could temper an increase in case numbers.

A likely rise in U.S. covid-19 cases probably won't amount to a full-scale surge or prompt a renewal of widespread restrictions, one of President Joe Biden's top advisers said.

"The bottom line is we likely will see an uptick in cases, as we've seen in the European countries, particularly the U.K.," Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, said Sunday. "Hopefully we won't see a surge. I don't think we will."

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has argued that the U.S. needs to be prepared to resume measures such as requiring masks in indoor public spaces, Fauci said, "right now, at this point, I don't see that."

BA.2 is about 50% more transmissible than the original strain of omicron, but it doesn't cause more severe illness or evade immunity from vaccinations or an earlier infection, Fauci said.

Fauci and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urged Congress to pass a stalled package of new covid-19 relief. The White House has sought $22.5 billion in funding, warning that it will soon have to wind down programs.

"As much work as we've done in the last two years to get the right tools, we've got to continue funding them and supporting them so they're available to people across the country," Murthy said on "Fox News Sunday." "That's why Congress moving to provide that funding is so critical."

RISKS TO YOUNG KIDS

Although case numbers are currently dropping, babies and children younger than 5 were hospitalized with coronavirus at much higher rates during the latest U.S. surge, when the highly transmissible omicron variant was dominant, compared with earlier periods in the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalizations of these children were about five times higher during the omicron surge, between Dec. 19 and Feb. 19, than during the period when the delta variant was dominant, between June 27 and Dec. 18.

Rates of admission to intensive care also rose dramatically among young children, reaching a peak Jan. 8.

Children of color younger than 5 wound up in hospitals at disproportionate rates. Only one-third of the children were white, while 28% were Hispanic, and 23% were Black. Hispanic people represent 18% of the population, and Black Americans make up 13%. Six percent of the hospitalizations of children younger than 5 of were among Asian or other Pacific Islander children, about the same as their representation in the population.

Experts say children of color are infected at higher rates because they are more likely to have parents who work in public-facing jobs and more likely to live in poverty and in multigenerational households.

Although hospitalization rates for young children are still relatively low, compared with the rates among older Americans, the virus poses special risks to young children and especially to babies.

Infants 6 months old and younger were the most vulnerable, representing nearly half of the hospitalizations among young children during the omicron period. They were hospitalized at rates about six times as high at the peak of the omicron surge, compared with the peak of the delta wave. Two infants died, the CDC found.

"People should know there are risks to children under 1 that are pretty serious, especially during surges, and they might want to take extra precautions to reduce exposure," said Julia Raifman, an assistant professor of health law, policy and management at Boston University School of Public Health.





More than 1,000 children younger than age 18 have died of covid-19 since the pandemic started, including 350 children younger than 5. But experts also worry about the long-term effects as well as multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare but serious condition.

The CDC study found that most of the children and babies who were hospitalized, about two-thirds, were healthy and did not have underlying medical conditions, as has been the case throughout the pandemic.











No covid-19 vaccines are currently authorized in the United States for children younger than 5. Public health experts strongly recommend that anyone who comes into regular contact with young children get vaccinated.

"To help protect children too young to be vaccinated, everyone ages 5 and older, including pregnant women, family members and caregivers, should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines," Dr. Kristin Marks, an epidemic intelligence service officer with the CDC, said in an email.

The study, published Tuesday, examined hospitalizations of children in counties in 14 states whose catchment areas represent about 10% of the U.S. population.

Information for this article was provided by Roni Caryn Rabin, Benjamin Mueller and Anushka Patil of The New York Times and by Ian Fisher of Bloomberg News (TNS).