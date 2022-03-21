Composer’s name to grace auditorium

LITTLE ROCK -- The Little Rock School Board gave its approval last week to naming the Dunbar Middle School Auditorium in honor of the late Florence B. Price.

Price, born in 1887 in Little Rock, was the first Black female composer to have her symphonic composition performed by a major symphony orchestra -- the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Angel Burt, executive director of the Dunbar Historic Neighborhood Association, had advocated for the auditorium name. Burt had called Price, who grew up in what became the Dunbar area, a trailblazer and a history maker.

In addition to the new name, the auditorium in the 1929-built school is to be renovated. The School Board has selected WER Architects/Engineers to lead that work, which will include seeking grants.