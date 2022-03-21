Cougars returning to familiar position

PITTSBURGH -- Once back in their locker room, Houston's players emptied their water bottles on Coach Kelvin Sampson, who peeled off his shirt for the celebratory dousing.

A sweet soaking indeed.

Taze Moore scored 21 points and Jamal Shead added 18 as the Cougars, a Final Four team last season, advanced in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament with a 68-53 win Sunday over Illinois, ousted in the opening weekend for the second consecutive year.

The fifth-seeded Cougars (31-5) are making another serious run at a national title despite losing their two best players to season-ending injuries. Now, with a trio of transfers and a defense with some serious teeth, they're headed home to Texas for the next round -- in San Antonio.

"It's our heart," Shead said when asked about this team's toughness. "We don't want to lose. We want to win for each other. We love each other so much, these guys are like my brothers, you know, it goes way beyond basketball.

"We want to keep it going as long as we possibly can."

Kyler Edwards added 15 points for Houston, a team often overlooked but making major noise again this March.

With Houston's fans chanting "Sweet 16, Sweet 16" in the closing seconds, Edwards dropped one last three-pointer from the corner and seconds later lifted Moore, another of Houston's transfers, off the floor.

The Cougars faced major adversity in December when guards Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark, two of the holdovers from last year's talented squad, were lost to injuries. But instead of folding, Houston's players formed an even tighter bond.

"We got a brand-new bunch," Sampson said, dried off and fully dressed. "But the culture never changes. Because they're great kids and they're high-character kids, they buy in. It's never about them. Our program is always about we and us, and that's what happens when you have great kids."

For Illinois, it's another year of deep disappointment. The fourth-seeded Fighting Illini (23-10) were determined to go farther after being bumped by Loyola Chicago last year, but couldn't get past the second round again.

All-American center Kofi Cockburn did his part, scoring 19 in 38 minutes to lead Illinois. The big man spurned the NBA last year for a shot at some tournament redemption, only to come up short in what was likely his last college game.

"It hurts really bad, especially for the guys that's leaving," Cockburn said. "We always want to leave with with a good feeling, you know? We fell short. Can't really put it into words."

VILLANOVA 71,

OHIO STATE 61

PITTSBURGH -- Collin Gillespie scored 20 points, Eric Dixon hit a big three-pointer late and second-seeded Villanova fended off seventh-seeded Ohio State.

The Wildcats (28-7) earned their eighth trip to the Sweet 16 under Jay Wright after surviving a second-half push from the Buckeyes (20-12), who trimmed a 15-point deficit to two before Villanova regained its footing.

The Wildcats will continue their quest for a third national title in seven seasons when they face 11th-seeded Michigan in the South Region semifinals on Thursday night in San Antonio.

Malachi Branham scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half. E.J. Liddell added 17 in likely his final game with the Buckeyes before heading to the NBA.