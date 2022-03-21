Cyclist, 73, killed in Montgomery County crash, troopers say

A 73-year-old cyclist was killed following a Montgomery County crash late Saturday afternoon, troopers said.

A 2001 Ford Excursion was traveling west on Arkansas 88 at 4:26 p.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Kenneth Maclan Lewis, of Oden, was riding a bicycle in front of the Ford or close to the north shoulder of the highway. The Ford was overtaking Lewis on the left, when Lewis turned his bicycle left in front of the Ford, troopers said.

The Ford struck Lewis, troopers said.

Lewis was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, where he later died, according to the report.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 104 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.