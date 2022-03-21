D.C. riot trial nears for cowboy politician

SANTA FE, N.M. -- An elected official in New Mexico who helped found the group Cowboys for Trump is headed to trial in Washington next week on a charge related to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He plans to show up for court on horseback in a show of support for former President Donald Trump.

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin has been charged with knowingly entering restricted areas of Capitol grounds, one of hundreds of pro-Trump supporters facing charges for disrupting the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory. His trial will be the second among the hundreds of people arrested in the riot.

He's one of at least 10 people charged in the riot who either held public office or ran for a government leadership post in the 2½ years before the attack.

Griffin has been in office since 2019 and is one of three elected officials responsible for management, administration and budget. During his time in office, he also served on the county's board for canvassing local election results.

In 2019, he helped found Cowboys for Trump to spread a conservative message about gun rights, immigration controls and abortion restrictions. Many of those messages were delivered on horseback.

Griffin, a former rodeo rider and former pastor, plans to drive his horse "Red" to the nation's capital, as he has in earlier outings in Washington with the group, and then ride the animal to the courthouse.

Griffin voted in January with his county commission to hire a private contractor to review the 2020 presidential election in Otero County -- where Trump won with a 62% share. The review is still being conducted.

Prosecutors have submitted a variety of images that show Griffin breaching barricades on the day of the 2021 insurrection -- climbing a toppled fence and another barrier to access the Capitol steps. Images taken by Griffin's own videographer show him reveling in the Jan. 6 crowd and using a bullhorn to lead the throngs in prayer.

Matthew Struck, the videographer who accompanied Griffin, has been granted immunity and is expected to testify at the trial, prosecutors said Thursday.

Griffin was arrested on Jan. 17, 2021, by Capitol Police. He spent nearly three weeks in jail before his release pending trial.

Back in southern New Mexico, Griffin withstood a recall election attempt. State election regulators sued Griffin over his refusal to register Cowboys for Trump as a political group. Griffin says the group is a for-profit business and that he worries about contributors being identified and harassed.

Over all, at least 765 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. At least 231 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. At least 119 riot defendants have been sentenced, with 50 of them getting terms of imprisonment of jail time already served.