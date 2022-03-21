Deputies: 1 killed in fiery crash in Sebastian County

One person was killed in a crash in Sebastian County on Saturday afternoon after their vehicle became engulfed in flames, deputies said.

The 2010 Chevrolet was traveling east on Bottom Fork Road at 3:05 p.m. when the vehicle lost control and partially entered a ditch, according to a preliminary crash report from the Sebastian County sheriff’s office.

The vehicle corrected back onto the road and continued into the ditch on the north side of the road before striking a tree, deputies said.

The vehicle came to a rest at the tree and became engulfed in flames, killing the driver, according to the authorities. The victim's name wasn't included in the report.

Deputies described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 104 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.











