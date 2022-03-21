Dollar dealing

The members of Little Rock's board of directors doubtless had noble intentions when they passed a resolution to ban new dollar stores in certain sections of the city. Unfortunately the path of good intentions leads to you-know-where.

According to the paper, the "introductory text of the resolution describes the lack of access to fresh, healthy food as 'a chronic and growing problem' in Little Rock. The proliferation of the discount stores exacerbates the problem, the measure states, tying a lack of fresh food to 'significant chronic health issues,' such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension."

So, obviously, that's the fault of Dollar General. Or maybe Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and all the other discount stores that have sprung up in the free market.

--our editorial, in January

The board of directors dropped the idea after a minor dust-up. But members might say that they made their point. Or maybe it was the free market at work. Ah, the news was probably the result of several things.

According to the Business section of this newspaper, a Dollar General in Little Rock is now offering fresh fruit and vegetables. The paper said it was a "way to draw more customers," and there wasn't a mention of government mandates.

The store, near College Station on Springer Boulevard, "is the latest to adopt a new retail strategy to meet a demand for healthier foods," according to the story written by Nathan Owens. "The company said in a news release Thursday that plans are in the works to expand fresh produce into other stores in the Little Rock area."

Well then.

Dollar stores of all kinds have been expanding in rural America, which means they come to Arkansas by the gross. But they also bring controversy of a sort, mainly peddled by those who like to find controversy. We remember the stories about how they were keeping wages down. And stories about how they were keeping rural areas from improving. And stories about the empty calories they were selling.

There were fewer stories about how they were providing a service that people seemed to want. When was the last time you drove by a dollar store during business hours and didn't see cars in the parking lot?

We've said it before: As much as eating your vegetables is good for you, a note from the local government isn't going to make people eat healthier. Finishing your spinach has been a good idea since mama told you to do so. But once people are old enough to buy their own food, they are going to make their own choices.

And it just so happens that this particular chain of stores has decided to give folks more options. What a country.

"In recent years," the article noted, "Dollar General has remodeled 2,000 stores across the country to offer fresh fruit and vegetables and plans to reach 10,000 in the coming years."

One of the vice presidents for the company put out in a press release that he hoped the company's customers enjoy the new offerings.

And that's what it's all about, isn't it?

The market wins again. Which means so do We the People.