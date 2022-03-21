Group aims for more visitors at charity motorcycle rally

FORT SMITH -- The organization behind a charity motorcycle rally in the River Valley wants to attract more visitors to the Fort Smith area than it did last year.

The Steel Horse Rally will return to downtown Fort Smith on May 6-7, according to a news release.

Dennis Snow, founder and president of the nonprofit Steel Horse Rally, said last year's rally drew about 135,000 people to Fort Smith and had an estimated local economic impact of $19.6 million.

The turnout surprised organizers after they canceled the rally in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic. They hope to see more people from inside and outside Arkansas attend this year's event, Snow said.

He said the two-state rally, which began in 2015, is dedicated to honoring "all who serve." This includes veterans and members of the military, as well as first responders such as law enforcement authorities and firefighters. The Steel Horse Rally gives donations made at the event to local charities.

Snow said the rally has given more than $100,000 to various charities in the River Valley. It also provides nonprofit groups free vendor space at the rally, although this doesn't extend to political causes.

Snow said Garrison Avenue will be closed to all traffic except motorcycles on May 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. and on May 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The rally's various events this year will include its second iteration of Cops and Cones, an exhibition in which law enforcement officers invited from multiple states ride their motorcycle units through a "precision motorcycle course."

"And one of our goals here is to give law enforcement an opportunity to get to know the general public in a relaxed atmosphere, and vice versa," Snow said.

"The general public could get to know a police officer when they're not arresting them or not stopping them for speeding, but in a relaxed environment where they can communicate as real human beings, and it's been very, very successful."

Snow said Cops and Cones will be 10 a.m. May 7 by the corner of Towson and Garrison avenues in downtown.

Other events that will be held in the city that day include the Thunder Through the Valley Motorcycle Parade, live music and entertainment and the Miss Steel Horse Rally Bikini Contest, the Steel Horse Rally website states.

There will also be vendors present.

Snow also noted the Steel Horse Rally Shootout will be held at the Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla., on May 6. This will include officially sanctioned extreme flat track racing with professional and amateur racers, according to the news release.

Snow said the shootout will be the only rally event with a price of admission. Steel Horse Rally will receive a portion of the proceeds.

In addition, Snow said those 21 and older who make a $5 minimum donation, with the proceeds going to three charities, can purchase a "Steel Horse Rally Charity Cup" allowing him to walk downtown with an alcoholic beverage.

This is thanks to an ordinance the city directors adopted in 2020 establishing a permanent entertainment district in the downtown area.

Carl Geffken, city administrator, said he believed the estimated $19.6 million economic impact Snow mentioned was calculated based on the number of local and out-of-town visitors that came for the 2021 rally. He defined economic impact as the money visitors spend on items such as lodging and restaurants in Fort Smith.

Geffken noted Fort Smith gets 2% of the city's total 9.5% sales tax rate. Of this amount, 1% is dedicated for streets, drainage and bridges; 0.75% for redemption of sales and use tax bond issues; and 0.25% for Fire and Parks Department operations and capital projects, according to the city's Finance Department.

The city also has a 3% lodging tax that's applied to hotel accommodations and funds the Fort Smith Advertising and Promotion Commission's operations.

The city includes an estimate of the tax receipts the Steel Horse Rally generates in its annual budget, according to Geffken.

The three local charities who will receive money from this year's rally include Antioch for Youth and Family, the Children's Service League and the Fort Smith Boys Home, Snow said.