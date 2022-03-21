Hearings on Biden’s court pick start today

WASHINGTON -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, is going before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the path to her potential historic confirmation.

Committee hearings begin today for the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years. She is expected to present an opening statement late in the day, then answer questions from the committee's 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans over the next two days.

She appeared before the same committee last year, after President Joe Biden chose her to fill an opening on the federal appeals court in Washington, just down the hill from the Supreme Court.

Her testimony will give most Americans, as well as the Senate, their most extensive look yet at the Harvard-trained lawyer with a resume that includes two years as a federal public defender. That makes her the first nominee with significant criminal defense experience since Thurgood Marshall, the first Black American to serve on the nation's highest court.

The American Bar Association, which evaluates judicial nominees, on Friday gave Jackson's its highest rating, unanimously "well qualified."

Janette McCarthy Wallace, general counsel of the NAACP, said she is excited to see a Black woman on the verge of a high court seat.

"Representation matters," Wallace said. "It's critical to have diverse experience on the bench. It should reflect the rich cultural diversity of this country."

Jackson's confirmation would not alter the court's 6-3 conservative majority.

Still, some Republicans have argued Jackson's nomination indicates many Democrats are soft on crime. Biden has chosen several former public defenders for life-tenured judicial posts. In addition, Jackson served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an independent agency created by Congress to reduce disparity in federal prison sentences.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., highlighted one potential line of attack. "I've noticed an alarming pattern when it comes to Judge Jackson's treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children," Hawley wrote on Twitter last week in a thread that was echoed by the Republican National Committee.

The White House pushed back forcefully against the criticism as "toxic and weakly presented misinformation." Sentencing expert Douglas Berman, an Ohio State law professor, wrote on his blog that Jackson's record shows she is skeptical of the range of prison terms recommended for child pornography cases, "but so too were prosecutors in the majority of her cases and so too are district judges nationwide."

"Attempts to smear or discredit her history and her work are not born out in facts," said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary.

As for the criticism of the sentencing commission, the White House and Senate Democrats note that the sentencing recommendations it made during Jackson's tenure were approved unanimously by the bipartisan panel, with members appointed by presidents of both parties and ultimately accepted by Congress.

One Republican-appointed member of the panel who served with Jackson, Judge William H. Pryor Jr., chief judge of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, confirmed that the recommendations of the commission were almost uniformly supported by all its members as the panel sought to eliminate disparities and improve sentencing.

"We worked by consensus, and that is the tradition of the sentencing commission," he said. "Virtually all of our votes were unanimous and data-driven."

At the same time, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the minority leader, has doubled down on his suggestion that Jackson's experience as a public defender could influence her view of the law and lead her to favor criminal defendants.

"Her supporters look at her resume and deduce a special empathy for criminals," McConnell said in a floor speech. "I guess that means that government prosecutors and innocent crime victims start each trial at a disadvantage."

Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in American history. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire this summer after 28 years on the court.

Jackson once worked as a high court law clerk to Breyer early in her legal career.

Democrats who control the Senate are moving quickly to confirm Jackson, even though Breyer's seat will not officially open until the summer. They have no votes to spare in a 50-50 Senate that they run by virtue of the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Last year, Jackson won Senate confirmation by a 53-44 vote, with three Republicans supporting her.

JONES SERVES AS GUIDE

Jackson, has been receiving guidance from her helper, former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, for the one-on-one meetings she's been having with senators and for her confirmation hearing.

Because of the high stakes involved -- a lifetime appointment to the nation's highest court, sometimes with the chance to shape its ideological direction -- modern presidents have put together teams of advisers to help smooth a nominee's path through a time-consuming process that also has become increasingly contentious.

The job of a guide often goes to an experienced Washington hand and combines many roles into one: coach, confidant, liaison to Capitol Hill and to the administration, traffic cop and strategist with the singular goal of helping the nominee win confirmation.

In the case of Jackson, Biden called on Jones to help guide her through the process.

White House counsel Dana Remus said Jones, himself a lawyer, was the "perfect choice" because of the relationships he developed in both parties during a short Senate stint that ended in 2021 after he lost a bid to be elected to a full Senate term.

"He is much beloved by R's and D's, with good reason," Remus told reporters. "He's such a warm, engaging person."

Jones travels from Senate office to Senate office with Jackson and a White House entourage, filling her in on what to expect from each senator and often joining the small talk before and after meetings. She has met with 44 senators of both parties, including all 22 Senate Judiciary Committee members, in the three weeks since Biden announced her as his pick.

"These have been engaging and respectful discussions that showcase her extraordinary qualifications, experience, intellect, and character," Jones said Thursday in a statement.

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville, Mark Sherman and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press and by Carl Hulse of The New York Times.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, rides the Senate subway with former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is followed by former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones as they walk on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Washington. Jackson's confirmation hearing starts March 21. If confirmed, she would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as she arrives for a meeting with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., a member of the Judiciary Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, March 3, 2022. Former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones has guided Jackson through the process of courting senators and preparing for her confirmation hearing that opens Monday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

