Horns on fire early in victory over Utes

AUSTIN, Texas -- Freshman Aaliyah Moore scored 21 points, Texas shut down Utah's prolific three-point shooting and the Longhorns earned another trip to the Sweet 16 with a 78-56 victory Sunday.

The Longhorns shot 71% in a blistering first half to open up a 14-point lead, then stretched it as high as 26 in the third quarter. Defensively, Texas smothered Utah shooters. The Utes made 15 three-pointers in a first-round win over Arkansas, but were just 6 of 20 from long range against Texas.

"Everybody's got a plan coming out," Longhorns Coach Vic Schaefer said. "But at the end of the day, our pressure usually wears on you a little bit and I thought it did today."

The No. 2 seed in the Spokane, Wash., regional, Texas (28-6) moves on to face the winner of the matchup tonight between No. 3 seed LSU and and No. 6 Ohio State. The Longhorns advanced to the regional final last season.

Kennady McQueen led No. 7 Utah ( 21-12) with 18 points.

Moore has emerged as one of breakout players of the tournament's first two rounds. Hampered in part by an ankle injury during the regular season, she hadn't scored more than 12 points until the NCAA Tournament.

She had 18 points and 10 rebounds in first round win over Fairfield, then came off the bench to score 14 in the second quarter against Utah as the game turned into a romp. Moore was 9-of-10 shooting for the game. Most of it came near the basket, but she also stepped out to show off and easy stroke on a mid-range jumper.

"You can pass her the ball just about anywhere on the floor, she's going to do something with it," Texas guard Aliyah Matharu said.

Texas led 19-17 after the first quarter as the teams raced up and down the court. But after forcing just one turnover in the first period, Texas' lockdown defense forced six in the second. A steady diet of passes from Rori Harmon to Moore in the post quickly stretched the Longhorns' lead to double digits.

"We said, 'Don't settle,' let's keep pushing the lead," Moore said.

Harmon then opened the third quarter with a three-pointer from the left wing and a three-point play by Moore had the lead up to 20.

"We always want to punch first," Harmon said.

The wave of three-pointers Utah produced in the first round rippled only briefly against Texas when McQueen hit three in the first quarter, but never returned in time to rally the Utes.

"We started off the game really well, pressure-wise," Utah guard Dru Gylten said. "That second half, maybe they just got into our heads too much. We just wanted somebody to make a play."

MARYLAND 89,

FLORIDA GULF COAST 65

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Diamond Miller scored 24 points as fourth-seeded Maryland used a 19-0 run spanning parts of both halves to pull away from 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast.

Angel Reese added 21 points and Ashley Osusu scored 20 for the Terrapins (23-8), who advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 10th time under Coach Brenda Frese.

Kendall Spray scored 17 points in the first half but none in the second for FGCU, and the Eagles (30-3) couldn't follow their first-round win over Virginia Tech with another victory.

STANFORD 91,

KANSAS 65

STANFORD, Calif. -- Lexie Hull scored a career-high 36 points with six three-pointers and made six steals, leading No. 1 seed Stanford past eighth-seeded Kansas. With the win, the defending national champions extended their winning streak to 22 games and secured a trip to the Sweet 16.

Cameron Brink added 13 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists as the Cardinal (30-3) used a dominant third quarter to pull away. The Cardinal outscored the Jayhawks 32-15 in the period to turn a 33-31 halftime advantaged into a 65-46 lead.

Stanford not only went at 6-6 Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson at every chance but extended the defense out to the perimeter by heating up from three-point range: The Cardinal were 4 of 10 from deep in the first half then 9 for 16 over the final two quarters.

Jackson wound up with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 3 more blocks to put her single-season school record at 95. Hannah Jump finished with nine points, all from long range.

