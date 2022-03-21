Houthi drone, missile strikes target Saudi energy facilities

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Yemen's Houthi rebels unleashed a barrage of drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia's critical energy facilities on Sunday, sparking a fire at one site and temporarily cutting oil production at another.

The salvo occurred as the war in Yemen rages into its eighth year and peace talks have stalled.

The attacks did not cause casualties, the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen said, but struck sites belonging to one of the world's most important energy companies and damaged civilian vehicles and homes. The coalition also said it destroyed a remotely piloted boat packed with explosives dispatched by the Houthis in the busy southern Red Sea.

Hours after oil giant Aramco's CEO Amin H. Nasser told reporters the attacks had no impact on oil supplies, the Saudi energy ministry acknowledged that a drone strike targeting the Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company caused "a temporary reduction in the refinery's production."

The disruption, as oil prices spike in an already-tight energy market, "will be compensated for from the inventory," the ministry said.

Another aerial attack later in the day struck a fuel tank at an Aramco distribution station in the port city of Jiddah and ignited a fire. Later at night, the roar and thump of missile interceptors rattled the port city as the Saudi military coalition said it destroyed more projectiles over Jiddah. Residents posted footage on social media showing streaks of light from missile defenses piercing the dark sky.

The attacks on Sunday came as Saudi Arabia's state-backed Aramco, the world's largest oil company, announced its profits surged 124% in 2021 to $110 billion, a jump fueled by renewed anxieties about global supply shortages and soaring oil prices.

The international oil benchmark Brent crude spiked over $107 on Sunday after nearly hitting a peak of $140 earlier this month. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have so far resisted Western appeals to increase oil production to offset the loss of Russian oil amid the Ukrainian invasion.

Yehia Sarie, a spokesman for Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, said the rebels had launched "a wide and large military operation" in retaliation for the Saudi-led "aggression and blockade."

The White House condemned the attacks, blaming Iran for supplying the Houthis with missile and drone parts, as well as training and expertise.

"It is time to bring this war to a close, but that can only happen if the Houthis agree to cooperate with the United Nations," U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan said. "The United States stands fully behind those efforts."

The Saudi-led military coalition reported aerial strikes on a range of facilities: an Aramco liquified gas plant in the Red Sea port of Yanbu, an oil storage plant in Jiddah, a desalination facility in Al-Shaqeeq on the Red Sea coast and an Aramco oil facility in the southern border town of Jizan, among others.

The extent of damage on Saudi infrastructure remained unclear, and the ministry said only the Yanbu refinery saw a temporary drop in output. A joint venture between Aramco and China, the $10 billion Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company on the Red Sea pumps 400,000 barrels of oil a day.

Despite Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's increasing efforts to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil, the kingdom remains heavily dependent on oil exports to fuel government spending.

Riding on its 2021 income surge, Aramco said it expects to raise its capital expenditure to between $40 billion and $50 billion this year to meet growing energy demand, a sizable increase from last year's spending of $31.9 billion.

Aramco shares were up over 3% on Sunday to trade around $11.50 a share on Riyadh's Tadawul stock exchange.

Information for this article was contributed by Samy Magdy and Tom Strong of The Associated Press.