Jensen’s shot beats former teammates

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Lauren Jensen found a new place last spring when she transferred from Iowa to Creighton.

She came back into her former home on Sunday and knocked her ex-teammates out of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Jensen scored 19 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 12 seconds left that lifted No. 10 seed Creighton over Caitlin Clark and second-seeded Iowa 64-62 in a Greensboro Region second-round game.

Iowa (24-8), which shared the Big Ten regular-season title and won the conference tournament, had two chances to tie the game in the closing three seconds. Monika Czinano missed a layup with three seconds left, then Kate Martin missed a putback as time ran out.

Jensen scored nine of the Bluejays' last 10 points.

"I've gotten the question a lot," Creighton Coach Jim Flanery said. "'How is Lauren going to feel today, what's Lauren going to play like, da da da da?' Those last few minutes had to be magical and special, and we're super proud of her and we're super proud that she's part of our program."

"Right away from summer workouts, this team welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home and a part of the team, and I'm just so grateful for that," Jensen said. "To be able to do that with them here today is just so great."

Jensen had a layup with 1:26 left to cut Iowa's lead to 62-60, then her three-pointer gave the Bluejays a lead.

"I just wanted to go in and play my game and didn't know what to expect with a sold out crowd," she said. "Play my game and play with my teammates and hopefully come out with the win, which we did."

"She goes over there and she comes back and beats us on our home court, and I want to congratulate her because she's a great kid," Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said. "She is a really, really good kid. I'm happy for her. I wish it wasn't in this situation, but I am happy for her that she's found a really good home and is really having a lot of success."

After Clark missed a layup Emma Ronziek made the second of two free throws for the final margin.

Ronziek and Payton Brotzki had 13 points for the Bluejays (22-9), who advance to their first Sweet 16. They were the seventh double-digit seed to win in the women's NCAA Tournament so far, matching the record set in 1998.

"This is for everyone who has played at Creighton and put on a uniform in the past," Flanery said. "So happy for everyone who has been here. It means a lot. we have so much respect for Iowa and their program. The familiarity led to a lower scoring game than I anticipated. To make a Sweet 16 is really special."

Czinano led Iowa with 27 points. Clark, who came into the game as the nation's leading scorer at 27.4 points per game, finished with 15. Clark had a rough game, shooting just 4-for-19 from the floor, including missing all eight shots in the second half.

SOUTH CAROLINA 49,

MIAMI 33

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 16 rebounds as top-seeded South Carolina used its strong defense to hold off Miami.

The Gamecocks (31-2) again held an opponent without a field goal in the second quarter and Miami (21-13) shot just 24% for the game as South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley advanced to her eighth Sweet 16 in nine tournament appearances.

The Gamecocks led throughout despite shooting only 30%. Kamilla Cardoso led South Carolina with 11 points. Boston was 4-of-15 shooting, missing both her three-pointers, and made just 2 of 6 free throws.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi of Miami, a former teammate of Cardoso at Syracuse, led all scorers with 15 points.

IOWA STATE 67,

GEORGIA 44

AMES, Iowa -- Lexi Donarski scored 20 points and third-seeded Iowa State raced to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2010 with a win over sixth-seeded Georgia.

Emily Ryan had 15 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds for the Cyclones (28-6), and Ashley Joens added 12 points.

Jenna Staiti led Georgia (21-10) with 16 points. The Bulldogs shot 31% from the floor and never had a lead.

Iowa State opened the game with an 11-0 run, capped by a jumper from Joens. Ryan, who made four of her first five shots, hit consecutive three-pointers to give the Cyclones a 17-7 advantage and a three-pointer from Joens pushed the margin to 21-7.

Creighton guard Carly Bachelor (22) and Iowa guard McKenna Warnock (14) battle for a loose ball during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)



Creighton guard Morgan Maly (30) drives to the basket as Iowa guard McKenna Warnock (14) reaches for the ball during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)

