Face consequences

Astonishing update on detainees at Guantanamo Bay: Five of the alleged 9/11 criminals who planned and assisted in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, including the mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, a senior al-Qaida figure who was the reported architect of the plot that killed nearly 3,000 innocent people, may now avoid execution. Is this justice?

Now the U.S. lawyers, who have been on the payroll for 20 years, are trying to negotiate a plea deal in order to take the death penalty off the table. All five face potential death sentences if convicted by a military commission, but delays and legal challenges have made a trial date elusive. Twenty years and still no trial?

Defense lawyers say they are pushing for justice. Seriously? I believe true justice would have been executions years ago, but instead the U.S. has provided comfort and food for the 38 detainees remaining at Guantanamo. The plea deal on the table is so absurd, unfair, and outrageous that we shouldn't be surprised that criminals are getting away with murder. No consequences anymore. To have allowed these deplorables to live for 20 years is the real crime.

JOCEIL WOODS

Searcy

Driving is a privilege

There are so many young people getting killed in auto accidents on our highways across America. As we teach our kids safety on the highways and about texting while driving and being stoned on drugs while driving, let's also teach them a car is not a toy you drive on the highway; it's a machine.

Learning to drive is a privilege. I can remember taking drivers education in high school for one year. When it was time for me to take the driving test, it was a nice highway patrolman that came to our school and took me out on the busy highway. I wanted to please the patrolman and my teacher. I have been able to drive in Germany on the Autobahn; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; from Tampa to St. Petersburg, Fla.; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Texas; San Jose, Calif.; and Virginia. I have never had a wreck on these highways because I feel I have to take care of me and the other drivers.

I am thankful to my drivers ed teacher and that nice highway patrolman. This was all done at my high school in Tallahassee, Fla.

JULIA RANDLE

Jacksonville

A significant sentence

I believe one sentence in the main editorial of last Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette bears repeating. The editorial headlined "Spooks speak/And it's on the record" discussed comments by "three Deep Thinkers," quoting the editorial.

One of the thinkers, Niall Ferguson, criticized President Biden mightily for showing weakness and not showing enough strength to deter Vladimir Putin's invasion of the Ukraine. The significant sentence in the editorial is, "Our respect for Niall Ferguson notwithstanding, we don't think the current president is an idiot."

Well put, and kudos to the paper which ran those thoughts and the editorial writer who penned them.

DAVID F. KERN

Little Rock

Celebrate differences

Today is World Down Syndrome Day, a global awareness day that has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012. Down syndrome occurs when an individual has an extra partial (or whole) copy of chromosome 21. It is not yet known why this syndrome occurs, but it exists across the globe and results in variable effects on learning styles, physical characteristics and health. The date for World Down Syndrome Day is always the 21st day of the third month, and was selected to signify the uniqueness of three instead of two number 21 chromosomes in every cell of the body. Instead of 46 chromosomes, a person with Down Syndrome has 47.

I am not a parent or family member of a child with Down syndrome, and it is not my personal journey, but as a special education teacher whose life has been made better by students with Down syndrome and their families, I am an advocate for these students I am lucky enough to teach. Each student with Down syndrome is a unique individual, and there is no secret method or strategy that will work every time when teaching these diverse learners in the special education or general education classroom. We must collectively agree that we should see all children, from exceptional learners to the most typical, as individuals. Individuals with unique learning styles, skills, interests, and fears; who will need support and accommodations to achieve academic and social success; and who deserve to have their abilities and contributions welcomed and celebrated. Each child is and must be treated as a worthy individual.

Psychologist Nathaniel Branden said, "The first step toward change is awareness. The second step is acceptance." I believe that the best way we can celebrate World Down Syndrome Day is to spread acceptance. So today, take time to talk with your children about classmates and friends they will have who may look and learn differently than them. Use this opportunity to celebrate differences in abilities and experiences and support your child's awareness and help them become more accepting.

JESSICA SAUM

Sherwood

Getting a room ready

Breaking news from hell: This just in ... For the first time since 1945, Adolf Hitler has deemed a recently verified tyrant/despot worthy of sharing his hideously warm room and has been busy preparing his arrival by vigorously stoking the flames.

Hitler says he is "sincerely looking forward" to enjoying the companionship and comparing/contrasting atrocities against humanity, and stated he is extremely excited awaiting his arrival. "Sooner rather than later," he opined.

JAMES BARRÉ

Little Rock