Little Rock police ID man shot, killed on West 65th Street

Little Rock police have identified the man fatally shot on West 65th Street, police said on Monday.

Darion Threets, 18, of Little Rock was killed Wednesday, Little Rock police said in a Twitter post.

Maliek Brookins, 24, sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting, but has since been released and charged with capital murder, police spokesperson Mark Edwards said.

Police said a second suspect, 16-year-old Omarion Williams has also been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Officers responded Saturday to the 5000 block of West 65th Street and, upon arrival, made contact with Brookins, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release from police.

Officers then discovered another victim, now identified as Threets, in a white sedan, suffering from gunshot wounds. The 18-year-old died at the scene, police said.

Brookins was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, according to the release.

Witnesses at the scene and video evidence led police to name Brookins as a suspect, and he was booked into the Pulaski County jail upon release, police said.











