MASTER CLASS: Time for exercise is easier to find when you want to find it





For most, life is lived between the lines. While work is necessary, important and fulfilling — it is not what we will remember.

If you subtract the work and the sleep, that's where life is lived. Those early morning and evening hours sometimes seem like preparation or relaxation time, but those are the hours that really matter. This week, I'll share a little about time management and how to maximize each day. Plus, I will introduce an exercise that fits well into a tidy, efficient workout.

Year after year, the No. 1 reason cited for disengagement from an exercise program is "lack of time." This is the undisputed king of excuses, and it's not even close to the rest of the excuses. As much as I love working out, I have absolutely used the no-time excuse for periods of time. We all have.

I would venture to guess that "lack of time," for most people, really means "deprioritized."

Every day has the same count of 24 hours within it. Sure, there are weeks where work eats up more hours than others. People get sick or injured -- those things happen. But "lack of time" is generally about spending the same amount of time doing other things besides exercise. It's really an issue of prioritization and how one chooses to use the time that matters.

Time management is, at its core, about carving out windows of time for the priorities that matter most. Career success requires the prioritization of key work tasks. Sleep health boils down to a disciplined bedtime and routine. Those two seem to be easy for most people to understand and implement. But personal time is often wasted on activities that aren't even on a person's priority list. How many people would list "TV" in their Top 5 priorities for any given day?

So, I always recommend having an honest discussion with your personal trainer — or yourself — about what's important at the beginning of an exercise program. Inevitably, people list things like family, health, spirituality, stability, etc. I like to go a little deeper than that. What are the specific outcomes for each area? How can one achieve those?

The answers to those questions will reveal how to manage one's time and therefore, how to plan personal hours each day. Hopefully, a workout is justified as part of one's goal to achieve and/or maintain personal health.

This week's exercise can certainly contribute to personal health, as the Angle Change Curl improves upper body strength through a unique adjustment of the elbows.





1. Select a pair of medium weight dumbbells, one in each hand.

2. Stand holding the dumbbells with both arms fully extended toward the floor.

3. Push both elbows back 3 to 4 inches so that they are actually behind your torso.

4. Now perform five biceps curls while holding the elbows in this "back" position.

5. Once you've done five, move the elbows a few inches forward of the torso.

6. Perform five biceps curls in this position.

7. Finally, allow the elbows to align with your torso and perform five more curls for a grand total of 15 repetitions, and do two sets.

One of the reasons I love this exercise is efficiency. For those who are pressed for time, this exercise is like performing two sets in one. Changing the angle really fatigues the biceps and requires slow, controlled movement to do the curls correctly. This increases the total contraction time and thus makes each set more efficient. It's a win-win.

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

