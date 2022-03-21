Now that McDonald's has closed hundreds of stores in Russia, those stores stand empty. But maybe not for long. A company called Uncle Vanya--what the papers label a local alternative to McDonald's--has applied for a trademark. With a logo that looks strangely familiar. It's the big yellow M of McDonald's on a red background that is so frequently seen in America.

But turned on its side. So it looks more like a B.

According to The Washington Post: "Officials have also said Russia can ignore patents owned by entities from countries that Moscow sees as hostile, while Russian President Vladimir Putin last week endorsed a plan to nationalize foreign-owned businesses that have left the country. He said Russia must 'introduce external management' on departing companies 'and then transfer these enterprises to those who want to work.'"

You can do anything in Russia. As long as you have the backing of a man named Vladimir in the Kremlin.