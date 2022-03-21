Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Mother charged in fatal stabbing of her son, 16, Mountain Home police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:59 a.m.
Rebecca Lynn Henley (Courtesy of Baxter County sheriff's office)

A Mountain home woman has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of her 16-year-old son, police said.

Officers responded at 10:30 p.m. Sunday to a reported stabbing, according to a news release from the Mountain Home Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found a 16-year-old boy with a stab wound in his chest, police said. He was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center, where he later died, according to the release.

Police said they identified 44-year-old Rebecca Lynn Henley, the teen’s mother, as a suspect in the killing. Henley was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, according to the release.

She was booked into the Baxter County jail, where she remained Monday in lieu of $500,000 bond, according to an online jail roster.

Mountain Home authorities are conducting their investigation into the homicide in conjunction with state police, the release states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT