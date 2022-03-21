Mother charged in fatal stabbing of her son, 16, Mountain Home police say

A Mountain home woman has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of her 16-year-old son, police said.

Officers responded at 10:30 p.m. Sunday to a reported stabbing, according to a news release from the Mountain Home Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found a 16-year-old boy with a stab wound in his chest, police said. He was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center, where he later died, according to the release.

Police said they identified 44-year-old Rebecca Lynn Henley, the teen’s mother, as a suspect in the killing. Henley was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, according to the release.

She was booked into the Baxter County jail, where she remained Monday in lieu of $500,000 bond, according to an online jail roster.

Mountain Home authorities are conducting their investigation into the homicide in conjunction with state police, the release states.