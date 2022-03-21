• In January 2020, Stacey Abrams told FiveThirtyEight that by 2040, she would become president of the United States. It would take her far less time to become president of United Earth. Abrams, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Georgia, made a cameo recently in the final minutes of the season four finale of "Star Trek: Discovery." In the episode, she walks off a spaceship, cape over her shoulders, and is greeted as "Madam President." Abrams has long been a "Star Trek" fan. As Sarah Lyall of The New York Times wrote in March 2019, Abrams has "seen every iteration of 'Star Trek' and can recite with picayune detail the obscure plot points from incidents buried deep in the canon." So Abrams happily agreed to play the part when the show's creators approached her in 2021, Michelle Paradise, the show's executive producer, told Variety. Abrams' one condition was that the creators not spoil the show for her and only give her the directions necessary to complete her scene, Paradise said. The scene was filmed in Toronto in August, Variety reported. Abrams' campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post early Friday.

• Arnold Schwarzenegger told Russians in a video posted on social media that they're being lied to about the war in Ukraine, and he accused President Vladimir Putin of sacrificing Russian soldiers' lives for his own ambitions. In the nine-minute video, Schwarzenegger said Russian soldiers were told they'd be fighting Nazis in Ukraine, to protect ethnic Russians in Ukraine or going on military exercises, and that they'd be greeted like heroes. He said many of the troops now know those claims were false. Schwarzenegger posted his emotional video on Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. While some of those services are blocked in Russia, he also posted it on the Telegram messaging app -- which is not -- where it got more than a half-million views. It was subtitled in Russian. The former California governor brought up painful memories about how his own father was lied to as he fought with Adolf Hitler's forces during World War II and how he returned to Austria a broken man, physically and emotionally, after being wounded at Leningrad. He asked Russians to let their fellow citizens know about "the human catastrophe that is happening in Ukraine." The video showed bombed-out buildings in Ukraine and people coming under Russian shelling. He then addressed Putin directly, saying: "You started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war." He called all the Russians who have been in the streets protesting the invasion of Ukraine, and who have been arrested and manhandled, "my new heroes."