No. 4 Arkansas baseball polishes off weekend sweep of Kentucky

NO. 4 ARKANSAS BASEBALL

at Missouri

WHEN 6 p.m. Central, Friday

WHERE Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.

RECORDS Missouri 12-5, 0-3 SEC; Arkansas 16-3, 3-0

SHORT HOPS

Baum-Walker PA announcer Jon Williams referenced the Arkansas basketball team several times over the weekend as the team that was “still alive” in the NCAA Tournament, a not-so-subtle dig at Kentucky, whose No. 2-seeded team was upset by Saint Peters in the opening round. … The Razorbacks went 0 for 8 (with 3 walks) with two outs after scoring 8 of 9 runs with two outs on Saturday. … Arkansas RF Chris Lanzilli had his 12-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0 for 3 day. Arkansas 1B Peyton Stovall’s 11-game hitting streak also ended with an 0 for 3 performance. … UK 3B Chase Estep, who had his 17-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday, went 1 for 5 Sunday and 2 for 13 in the series to drop his average to .420.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY, vs. Nebraska-Omaha* (ccd.)

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY at Missouri*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Missouri*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY at Missouri*, 1 p.m.

* SEC game

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jaxon Wiggins put the clamps on Kentucky for six innings and No. 4 Arkansas completed a three-game sweep with a 3-1 win over the Wildcats on Sunday.

An announced crowd of 10,317 basking in a sunny day at Baum-Walker Stadium watched the University of Arkansas (16-3, 3-0 SEC) extend its winning streak to 11 games to wrap up its season-long 13-game home stand.

Braydon Webb powered the offense with a two-run home run and added to his defensive highlight reel with a strong running catch in center field in the eighth inning.

"The sweep was big because this league's hard enough and being able to capitalize on a sweep helps us down the line," Webb said. "We're just trying to have fun and just play to the best of our ability and keep capitalizing on mistakes the other team gives us and keep the momentum going on our side."

The Wildcats (14-7, 0-3 SEC), who limited the Razorbacks to six hits, stranded runners in every inning but they could not put together a big rally.

"That team is going to beat a lot of people, and I'm glad that we're done with them here," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "Maybe we'll see them down the road, but they're going to score a lot of runs, and they can pitch too."

Arkansas tripled the Wildcats' run production in each game of the series -- 6-2, 9-3 and 3-1 -- sweeping by a combined score of 18-6.

"I think what we've done is we've just played solid baseball," Van Horn said. "We're not super hot by any means.

"We're getting our wins, but it's not like we're just pitching our rear end off or just killing it offensively. We're just playing solid baseball right now, trying to get into a little bit of a groove."

Arkansas held the hot-hitting Wildcats to 20 for 99 (.202) hitting on the weekend and both home runs for Kentucky were solo shots.

Kentucky entered with a .324 team batting average and was scoring 9.1 runs per game.

"They absolutely executed and made really good pitches," Kentucky Coach Nick Mingione said. "I give them a lot of credit. They made pitches and when they made mistakes we didn't make them pay."

Wiggins (3-0) allowed 4 hits and 4 walks while throwing 96 pitches and striking out 8. The Wildcats stranded eight runners against him, including two in both the third and fourth innings, and three in scoring position.

"I'm really just trusting my pitches," Wiggins said. "I'm not worrying about [runners], just trying to get the batter out."

Van Horn said one of Wiggins' top assets is not being rattled.

"He's throwing a lot more strikes in my opinion," Van Horn said. "He's also shown that he can get behind 3-0, 3-1 and come back and get hitters out. He's throwing more breaking balls for strikes. He threw a couple good change-ups today that got some fly balls, some guys out front, some big hitters.

"They call it pitching. He's pitching. He's not just out there throwing and hoping he throws it by somebody."

The Razorbacks did not score in the first inning as they had in taking the first two games of the series, but they got an early lead nonetheless against lefty Tyler Bosma (1-1), who cruised through the first two innings.

Jalen Battles led off the bottom of the third with a single through the middle. Webb deposited a 1-1 pitch from Bosma 442 feet beyond the wall in left-center field for a 2-0 Arkansas lead on his second home run of the weekend and the team's fourth.

"I feel locked in right now," Webb said. "I was in a hitter's count and he threw something low and in and I mean, I didn't miss it, so it felt good."

Arkansas plated a run in the fourth against Kentucky right-hander Darren Williams, his only earned run allowed in 18 2/3 innings.

Robert Moore led off the inning with a walk, and with one out he stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba. Battles bunted toward first base on a squeeze play and Kentucky's Jacob Plastiak could not make the scoop as Moore raced home to make it 3-0.

Wiggins made that lead stand up through the sixth.

Arkansas left-hander Evan Taylor was touched for his first hit this season in the top of the seventh on lead-off man Ryan Ritter's solo home run to left field to draw the Wildcats within 3-1.

Freshman Brady Tygart worked the final two innings and picked up his second save.

Tygart also pitched with runners on in both innings, hitting Daniel Harris with a pitch with two outs in the eighth and a two-out single to .434 hitter Chase Estep in the ninth.

That brought up Plastiak, the three-hole hitter, with a chance to tie the game. Plastiak launched an opposite-field shot to deep left field but Zack Gregory caught it for the final out.

UA officials announced their scheduled game against Nebraska-Omaha in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday will not be played due to the chance for winter precipitation and strong winds, meaning Arkansas will resume play on Friday at Missouri, which was swept over the weekend at No. 3 Vanderbilt.