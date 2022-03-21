North Little Rock School District employees getting pay raises

North Little Rock School District employees will get a pay raise beginning next school year after the district's School Board unanimously approved a new salary plan at its meeting Thursday night.

Teachers will get at least a $1,750 pay raise beginning next school year, with some getting more depending on their educational background and experience.

Currently, starting pay for teachers with a bachelor's degree in North Little Rock is $36,000; next year, it will be $37,750. Step increases for teachers will remain the same, at $1,000 per step. Teachers with special degrees will receive a $3,175 pay increase at a starting salary of $46,900. Teachers with doctorates will make $48,900 for a step one salary, a $4,035 increase.

All classified employees, which include nurses, bus drivers, custodians, teacher aides and security, will get a $1,250 raise.

"It's about rewarding our current employees, and it's also about retaining our employees and as well as to be able to help us with recruitment," said Gregory Pilewski, superintendent of the North Little Rock School District.

The pay bump is less than half of the $4,000 increase teachers asked for in the fall, saying the school district has fallen behind neighboring districts in competitive pay. During meetings, School Board members agreed that the district needed to raise salaries for teachers but balked at the pay increases the teachers had requested.

Angela Person-West, a member of the board of education, called the raises a "starting point."

"That may not be the final number or final point of contention, but that's a good starting point for now," she said.

The North Little Rock School Board has already approved pandemic bonuses for teachers and staff members, which are being paid through federal stimulus funds. The district is also looking at a retention stipend to encourage teachers to stay in the district.

In total, the North Little Rock School District will allocate an extra $2.8 million for teacher raises with about half it funded through state money. Pilewski said extra funding from the state helped bump the pay raises from what the district originally planned to offer teachers.

Pilewski said the pay raise was "much, desperately needed," admitting that North Little Rock lags behind others in terms of pay for teachers and staff members.

"Here in Central Arkansas, we sometimes lose to our competitors such as Little Rock, Pulaski County or Jacksonville," Pilewski said. "So this is a step in the right direction to help, you know, maintain our teacher workforce and our employee workforce."

Person-West said some of the teacher turnover is because of personal circumstances, saying the pay raise, while deserved, won't do much to keep teachers who want to leave.

"I don't think all of the turnover is linked toward just a dollar," she said.

Teachers, represented by the district's Licensed Personnel Policy Committee, argued that the district's low salaries for teachers was the main cause of the problem, saying a significant pay increase was needed to turn things around.

"We are requesting the salary proposal -- the salary raise -- based on a long history of our teachers having done without the raise," said Carolyn Jackson, chair of the Licensed Personnel Policy Committee, during a meeting in November.

While the School Board agreed to increase teachers' pay, some members said the culture -- not poor pay -- within the district was the main driver for teachers leaving.

For Pilewski, increasing teacher salaries is one part of turning around the struggling school district he took over in August 2020.

In the 2012-13 school year, enrollment at North Little Rock High School was 2,456. This school year, the number is down to 2,032, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Education. In the past decade, the school district has lost more than 1,500 students, Pilewski said.

Administrators within the school district are faced with an increase in violent incidents, low test scores and racial disparities in achievement and discipline that drive enrollment down. The district also faces state management if test scores drop further.

Earlier this month, the board approved Pilewski's plan to add seven new administrative positions while eliminating three others. Teachers, through the Licensed Personnel Policy Committee, opposed the plan, saying it would make teachers wary about taking administrative positions.

The board backed Pilewski, with members saying they hired him to make changes to the school district.