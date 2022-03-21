BASKETBALL

Mississippi State hires Jans

Mississippi State named Chris Jans its men's basketball coach on Sunday, a day after he led New Mexico State in the NCAA Tournament's second round. The school announced the hire on its athletic department's website but did not provide details. Jans, who went 122-32 the past five seasons in Las Cruces, guided the 12th-seeded Aggies past No. 5 seed UConn 70-63 in the first round before they fell 53-48 to fourth-seeded Arkansas in Saturday night's West Region game in Buffalo, N.Y. He is 143-44 as a Division I head coach, including going 21-15 at Bowling Green during the 2014-15 season. Jans' .765 winning percentage is fourth nationally among active head coaches behind Gonzaga's Mark Few (.837), Kansas' Bill Self (.768) and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski (.766), who will retire after this season. Jans also served two stints on Wichita State's staff, helping guide the Shockers to seven consecutive NCAA Tournament berths during his first stay. His background also includes several stops on the junior college level.

Hoyt named Cowgirls coach

Oklahoma State has hired Kansas City's Jacie Hoyt as its women's basketball coach. Hoyt went 81-65 during her five-year stint as Kansas City's coach. In 2020, she led the Roos to the Western Athletic Conference regular-season championship -- the first in program history -- and was the league's coach of the year. This season, the Roos finished third in the Summit League and made their first postseason appearance in a decade. Kansas City lost to Northern Iowa in the women's NIT.

TRACK & FIELD

Record set in pole vault

Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis again broke his own pole vault world record, clearing 20 feet, 4 inches at the world indoor championships Sunday in Belgrade, Serbia. The 22-year-old Swede had promised "something higher" at the event and set the new mark at his third and final attempt. He had already secured his first world title at 19-10 1/4.

GOLF

Yuan first at Louisiana Open

Carl Yuan of China won the Chitimacha Louisiana Open for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, beating Peter Uihlein with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff. Yuan closed with a 6-under 65 to match Uihlein at 14-under 270 at Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club. Uihlein shot a 70. Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (68) and Trevor Werbylo (70) were a stroke back. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a 67 on Sunday and finished the tournament with a 6-under 278.

TENNIS

Nadel's streak ends at 20

American Taylor Fritz upset Rafael Nadel 6-3, 7-6 (5) Sunday to win the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., and snap the 21-time major champion's 20-match winning streak this year. Nadal fought off a match point on his serve with a forehand winner to tie the second set 5-all. He had two break points on Fritz's serve in the next game, but the American held for a 6-5 lead. Nadal held to force the tiebreaker. Nadal sent two consecutive forehands well wide to set up Fritz's second match point. Another Nadal error sent the 24-year-old American to the biggest victory of his career. Nadal took two medical timeouts during the match. The first one came after he lost the first set. He went inside with a trainer after tapping his upper left chest, the same area that bothered him during Saturday's semifinals. He got treatment on court after falling behind 5-4 in the second set. Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in an error-filled final to win the women's title. Swiatek will rise from fourth to a career-best No. 2 in the world in today's WTA Tour rankings, trailing top-ranked Ashleigh Barty, who skipped Indian Wells.

SKIING

Worley wins; Shiffrin fades

Mikaela Shiffrin's standout World Cup season ended by letting the giant slalom title slip away to Tessa Worley on Sunday. As the final racer of the women's season, Shiffrin was the first-run leader with a 0.82-second advantage needing to win the race to clinch an unlikely victory in the giant slalom standings. Instead, Shiffrin's time was the slowest of the 24 second-run finishers and she placed seventh. She was 0.67 behind race winner Federica Brignone. That opened the door for Worley and the 50 points she earned for placing fourth to end atop the giant slalom standings. At age 32, Worley's win was her first major title or medal for five years in her specialist event. She won the World Cup title and a world championships gold medal in 2017.

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, celebrates after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022.



Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, poses after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)



Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, clears the bar at 6.20 meters to set a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

