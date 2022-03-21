14-year-old boy ID’d as victim of fatal shooting in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police on Saturday released the name of a 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot just over a week ago.

On March 13, officers responded just before 6:40 p.m. to the 800 block of West 38th Street in reference to a person being shot, according to a news release from North Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, they found a teen lying in the roadway who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the release states.

Police said the boy, identified as 14-year-old Jeylon Moore of North Little Rock, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the department’s tip line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Jeff Coburn at (501) 771-7155. Those with information can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.