OPINION | A WORD: 5 letters spell term commonly used in Arkansas

We're playing a word-guessing game. You have two options: Guess the word. Don't guess the word.
Today's noun and/or verb has five letters. The second letter is not a vowel.
? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?
What? You need more hints? OK, the word means ...
◼️ To peer at for the purpose of evaluation.
◼️ In predicate calculus, a string governed by a quantifier.
◼️ In "Anne of Green Gables," space or opportunity for imagination.
◼️ To do an invasive medical assessment, as of the esophagus or a knee, using a wee camera.
◼️ Any of various instruments used for seeing tiny or distant things.
◼️ An optical device with a reticle mounted in a focally appropriate position to provide accurate aim for shooting a target.
I'll print the answer March 28, but feel free to email if you can't wait to know.
Congratulations to you smarties who knew the March 14 answer was "fly."
