OPINION | A WORD: 5 letters spell term commonly used in Arkansas





We're playing a word-guessing game. You have two options: Guess the word. Don't guess the word.

Today's noun and/or verb has five letters. The second letter is not a vowel.

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

What? You need more hints? OK, the word means ...

◼️ To peer at for the purpose of evaluation.

◼️ In predicate calculus, a string governed by a quantifier.

◼️ In "Anne of Green Gables," space or opportunity for imagination.

◼️ To do an invasive medical assessment, as of the esophagus or a knee, using a wee camera.

◼️ Any of various instruments used for seeing tiny or distant things.

◼️ An optical device with a reticle mounted in a focally appropriate position to provide accurate aim for shooting a target.

I'll print the answer March 28, but feel free to email if you can't wait to know.

Congratulations to you smarties who knew the March 14 answer was "fly."

