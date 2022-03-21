OPINION | OLD NEWS: His wife didn’t like Arkansas, so he got a new wife





Old News has been a little too coherent lately. It's time for random reports from days gone by.

To begin, we shall select a 100-year-old newspaper to examine for items of interest. I suggest we pick the first paper I see. And ... I see the March 19, 1922, Arkansas Gazette, a Sunday edition.

For simplicity's sake, we won't use quotation marks or italics to identify word-for-word transcriptions from this archival edition. Assume everything comes word-for-word from the past unless you see some brackets. If it's in brackets, I wrote it.

Item, Page 1: Gives His Sons a Start in Life He Never Had

Marshall, March 19 — When William "Bill" Steen of this city was very young, the baptismal handicap his parents hung on him began to pall on him. There is no romance to a name like Bill. No suavity or subtlety. No glamour, elan, eclat or class. ...

So, after marriage, when Bill's progeny began arriving singly and by platoons, Bill cast about for monikers of individuality and distinction. Bill succeeded. There are now nine of the little Steens, all boys, and the family roll call sounds like an oboe aria with a bass drum accompaniment. ... Whatever else the young Steens may do or be in after years, it can never be denied that they were not perfect rhymes.

Bill's boys, reading from left to right or right to left either — it doesn't make much difference — are Bosco, Tasso, Lasco, Cicero, Marvilo, Rosco, Otto, Woodrow and Vanzo.

[So, they rhymed, but not perfectly.]

■ ■ ■

Item, Page 9: Prefers Giving Up Wife to Removing From State

Monticello, March 18 — Fifteen years ago J.W. Keaster of Herrin, Ill., made his first investment in Arkansas land. Several years later he decided to visit the state. His first impression was favorable, and he determined to move from Illinois and make his future home in Arkansas.

He owned a farm of 300 acres near Rison, and he returned to Illinois and informed his wife of his intention.

Keaster returned to Arkansas and later his wife paid him a visit, but she preferred Illinois. She was Viola Parsons when Keaster married her in 1883. They had four children, all of whom are living. ... Keaster is now 60.

When Mrs. Keaster declined to remain in Arkansas, her husband sold his farm near Rison and came to Drew County, purchasing from Jasper Carr a farm of 580 acres in the Plantersville settlement. Later he bought in Plantersville another tract of 89 1/2 acres on which was a new bungalow. He renewed his effort, he said, to get his wife to come with him, but Mrs. Keaster "stood pat."

Then Keaster informed his wife that she would have to move here and live with him or he would get a divorce. The latter course was agreeable to Mrs. Keaster. ...

[We learn that Keaster has remarried.]

To appreciate the romance, it is necessary to go back some 20 years to Keaster's home in Illinois. He was then close to 40. Living near Keaster was a family by the name of Moushardt. Among their children was a baby girl, Nancy. The Moushardts often visited Keaster and brought little Nancy. Keaster on such occasions would take the child on his knee and play with the baby.

The scene changes to the Chancery Court in Monticello. The date is Thursday, March 9. A decree for divorce from his wife after 39 years of married life is granted Keaster. On Wednesday, March 15, Keaster drove into Monticello from Plantersville. With him was Mrs. Nancy Trantham, who received her divorce last fall from her husband, Warren Trantham. She is 22. Also, she is the same Nancy Moushardt who Keaster bounced on his knee when she was a baby back in Illinois more than 20 years ago.

Keaster and Mrs. Trantham stopped at the residence of the Rev. Mr. Bamburg, who supplies the Mount Pleasant circuit for the Methodist church. When they left, Mrs. Nancy Trantham was Mrs. J.W. Keaster, their wedding taking place six days after Keaster received his divorce.

Keaster is one of the substantial and progressive citizens of Plantersville. He has given both time and money to the development of that community, taking a great interest in church, school and civic problems. He said he did not know his second wife was living in Drew County when he moved to Plantersville about three years ago, but was delighted to find she was a resident of that community.

"Why, when I picked up and left Illinois," explained Keaster, "it was Nancy's brother who helped me get my things ready for shipment. I love Arkansas. I tried to get my first wife to live in Arkansas, but she refused. I like this state much better than Illinois. And when the first Mrs. Keaster refused to come here with me there was only one thing to do and that was get a divorce, which I did."

■ ■ ■

[The following reports are from the School News column on Page 2 of that March 19 Gazette.]

Item: Reports Unclean Teeth

Horace Kennedy is one of the "live wire" pupils at R.H. Parham School. His healthy voice and activity in his class work [have] won him the place of "orator," and he has just been honored with a second office. He was chosen president of the Clean Teeth Club of his class, following the Health Crusade program started at school three weeks ago. His duty is to make inspection of each member of the class every morning and report on how many have cleaned their teeth that day.

Horace is in the 2A class of Miss Esther Autry. He has made A grades for the first month of the present term.

Item: Youngest Music Director

Probably the youngest music director of Little Rock is Gwilym Evans, who leads daily in the orchestra practice in the first grade at Robert E. Lee School. The primaries' orchestra is composed of 18 pieces, seven different instruments, including the toy triangles, bells, tambourines and several other toy instruments. Since the appointment of a director of the juvenile symphony band, better time and rhythm is effected in the class music demonstrations.

Three classic numbers were played to the piano accompaniment of Miss Bess Evans, first grade teacher in a music program given by the 1-3 class Thursday. The players are able to keep excellent time with compositions by Dvorak, Mendelssohn and others. Gwilym is the grandson of D.J. Evans, who for 15 years was music supervisor of the schools.

[Primary school musicians do love their Dvorak.]

Item: Makes Typing Record

Elois Thurman has the best record ever made in typewriting by a pupil at East Side Junior High School. In a speed test conducted in the typewriting class of 9A pupils Wednesday, she established a speed and accuracy record for the school, writing 666 words in 10 minutes without an error. The average speed requirement for the typewriter class of the school is 25 words a minute. Seventy words is considered the standard record for students of the Senior High School.

[666! ... As the crossroads come into view, we see a tall, dark stranger there, holding a typewriter. The typist's car slows ...]

Item: Wins Canary Bird

Hazel Rae, a 5B pupil of Mrs. Zula Bacon, won one of the four canary birds offered by the teacher to pupils making A grades in citizenship in the class at Garland School for the last school month. Twenty-three pupils from the 5A, 5B, 6A and 6B classes made A grades for the month and cards were drawn among the winners of each class to determine winners of the prizes.

[Mommy, Daddy, look what I won at school today! A bird!]

