OPINION | READ TO ME: Bunny boy jars up feelings until they explode in ‘Out of a Jar’





"Out of a Jar" by Deborah Marcero (G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers, Feb. 8), age 3-7, 40 pages, $17.99 hardcover.

This picture book illustrates a popular idea about what happens when children feel required to stifle negative feelings.

Llewellyn, one of the bunny-kin from Marcero's sweet picture book "In a Jar," becomes frightened with the lights out and can't go to sleep. Probably the scary book, jokes and movie he enjoyed before bed were more upsetting then he realized. He's in agony until he literally crams his black fear into a real glass jar and locks up the jar in a closet in the basement.

Problem solved.

When his best friend does something mean and Llewellyn feels sad, and then another kid jeers at him to cheer up, Llewellyn stuffs blue sadness into another jar and adds it to the closet. Rowdy yellow excitement in class? Into a jar.

You can guess the progression of the rest of the story: One by one, he locks colors into jars until finally he's surrounded by gray and doesn't feel much of anything. What is supposed to happen next occurs: an explosion. His escaping emotions blast glass all over the place. He ends up exhausted and limp as a dishrag.

He notices that fear, the first feeling he tried to put away, was at the bottom of all the mess his big feelings made. And he notices he feels better.

So he tries to accept his feelings, acknowledge them and eventually, talk about them. He lives happily ever after.

Adults who understand their own complex inner lives will wrinkle their brows. In real life, adults do need to "jar up" or belay pain once in a while. They also know that tantrums can signal hunger or a missed nap and not a heart crammed with unexamined woe. Also, introverts do not always need to perform their emotions or talk about them. And we don't get to see Llewellyn use the powerful tools for energy release all kids should learn about: physical activity and deep breathing.

But of course, the story isn't aimed at adults or even big kids. Self-awareness begins with babyish baby steps. The simple message here is that it's OK to feel your feelings.

Read to Me is a weekly review of short books.



